Netflix’s No. 1 Show in the World is Getting Ripped Apart By Fans and Critics

Despite the fact that Netflix has released a string of hits, even its most popular offerings aren’t immune from criticism and dislike. Following in the footsteps of The Sandman, which it toppled as the No. 1 series on Netflix and cemented its position at the top of the streaming charts, Michelle Monaghan‘s new mystery limited series Echoes isn’t getting much press or subscriptions praise.

Premiering on Netflix on Friday, Aug 19, Echoes is a mystery thriller that centers around identical twins Leni and Gina. They share a dangerous secret between the two of them.

The sisters have been swapping lives since they were children, and as adults, they “share two homes, two husbands, and a child – but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing.” But their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing. Along with Monoghan, the English-language series stars Matt Bomer, Daniel Sunjata Ali Stroker Karen Robinson Rosanny Zayas Michael O’Neill Celia Weston Gable Swanlund Jonathan Tucker.

Even though Echoes has made a lot of progress in its first days of streaming, it hasn’t received much recognition, with both critics and fans seeming to think that Echoes isn’t worth watching.

On Rotten Tomatoes, a site that compiles both audience and critic ratings for movies, the film has received dismal scores. The audience score rests at a mere 43%, with reviews like “Abysmal to say the least” and “very painful to watch.” To make matters worse, critics gave it an even lower score of 28% with the general consensus reading: “double the Michelle Monaghan should be a winning proposition, but Echoes is a resounding misfire whose promise grows fainter with each silly twist.”

Echo’s shortcomings were perhaps most evident in its execution. Its dialogue, for example, was often stilted and unnatural. While the meta-storyline (developed by the murderer) surrounding Echo may have been fascinating at first, it soon became tedious and uninteresting. As a result of this, many viewers tuned out after only one episode or even before then.

Despite the bad reviews and fans, Echoes‘ popularity can’t be disputed. Echoes debuted on the streaming chart in the United States only a day later, dethroning The Sandman as the No. 1 series.

During the month of August, Echoes was Netflix’s most-viewed title, with over 45 million people watching.