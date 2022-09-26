Netflix’s ‘Lost In Space’ Showrunner Dies At 51

The creator of Netflix’s critically-acclaimed reboot of Lost in Space, Zack Estrin, has died suddenly at the age of 51. He began his career as a film producer before working on Prison Break and serving as the showrunner and an executive producer on Lost in Space.

Estrin collapsed while jogging and died of a suspected heart attack. An autopsy will reveal his precise cause of death.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zack Estrin (@zestyville)

“Zack Estrin was our everything,” Estrin’s family said in a letter to Deadline. “The best husband, father, son, and friend. He loved to make everyone happy. He loved to make everyone laugh. He loved being a writer/producer and being a part of creating these shows that people enjoyed. But above all, he loved his family and friends. Thank you all for being a part of his life and ours.”

Estrin was born in Woodland, California, and grew up in Brooklyn, New York. He went to college at USC before returning to California for work. Estrin began his career as a features producer by working on the thriller Stranger Than Fiction and the Othello adaptation O (2001). Estrin moved into television scriptwriting with Charmed and Dawson’s Creek; he also served as a producer on both series.

In 2005, Estrin joined the crew of Prison Break. Paul Scheuring and Estrin collaborated on the series, which was created by him. He is credited with writing 16 episodes and co-authoring the 2009 film Prison Break: The Final Break as a supervising producer. After Prison Break concluded, Estin moved onto The Good Guys, No Ordinary Family, The River, Zero Hour, Once Upon a Time in Wonderland, and The Whispers.

The Netflix reboot of Lost in Space was created by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless, but Estrin was brought in as the showrunner. He oversaw all three seasons of the program, which concluded last year. Netflix VP of series Matt Thunell informed Deadline that Zack “Zack was a beloved writer, producer, and partner, whose work taught us to seek adventure and trust in family,”

Estrin is survived by his wife, Kari Estrin, their two daughters, his parents, his sister, and his stepbrother. His family asks that donations be made in memory of Zac Estrin to The USC Zac Estrin USC Scholarship Fund instead of flowers.