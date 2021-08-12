Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender Has Its Cast And Crew!

There’s a live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender show coming. Hopefully, it’s better than the movie, because that was… not great. But since Avatar: The Last Airbender has its cast and crew we can share it with you down below!

We found the information on ComicBook.com, but it was put out by Netflix.

Here is your core cast of characters!

GORDON CORMIER (he/him) is AANG (12), a fearless and fun-loving twelve-year-old who just happens to be the Avatar, master of all four elements and the keeper of balance and peace in the world. An airbending prodigy, Aang is a reluctant hero, struggling to deal with the burden of his duties while still holding on to his adventurous and playful nature.

KIAWENTIIO (she/her) is KATARA (14), a determined and hopeful waterbender, the last in her small village. Though only fourteen, she’s already endured great personal tragedy, which has held her back from rising to her true potential, though it’s never dimmed her warm and caring spirit.

IAN OUSLEY (he/him) is SOKKA (16), Katara’s sardonic and resourceful 16-year-old brother. Outwardly confident, even brash, he takes his responsibility as the leader of his tribe seriously, despite his inner doubts over his warrior skills… doubts that he masks with his wit and deadpan sense of humor.

DALLAS LIU (he/him) is ZUKO (17), a skilled firebender and the intense and guarded Crown Prince of the Fire Nation. Currently roaming the world in exile, he’s on an obsessive quest to capture the Avatar because he believes that is the only way to reclaim his life and live up to the demands of his cruel and controlling father, the Fire Lord.

The crew was also announced, but we’re choosing to focus on the cast for now, which already seems better than it was in the film version. Other than the cast and crew very little is known about this project, but hopefully, we get more information soon.