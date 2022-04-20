Netflix: ‘The Tinder Swindler’ is the Streamer’s Most Watched Documentary Ever

Netflix‘s ratings have risen significantly thanks to the intricate scams of Art Leviev, who has boosted his score with the documentary, The Tinder Swindler, which has now become Netflix’s most-watched documentary. It was watched for over 166 million hours in the first 28 days after its release on the streamer.

Based on data from Deadline, the successful documentary film was viewed by 45.8 million persons for four days, then 64.7 million in the following three days.

The addictive and frightening series chronicles the story of Shimon Hayut, an Israeli fraudster who impersonated Simon Leviev, a billionaire’s son, and seduced women into giving him large amounts of money. He fooled even more ladies by offering them beautiful and glamorous presents before engineering their financial ruin. A group of his victims banded together to get revenge and expose him.

The debut film has already become a hit, with several countries voting it to be the number one trending story and becoming the first docuseries to top the weekly Netflix chart. It was also praised for its brilliant and addictive narrative by critics.

The Tinder Swindler was released on February 2, 2022, and depicted Hayut as well as three of the women he defrauded. The film is directed by Felicity Morris and produced by Bernadette Higgins, with Julian Hart editing and Edgar Dubrovskiy composing the music.