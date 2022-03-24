Netflix: NC-17 Rating Confirmed for Ana de Armas Marilyn Monroe Biopic, ‘Blonde’ – Here’s Why!

The NC-17 rating for Andrew Dominik’s upcoming Marilyn Monroe biopic Blonde, which stars Ana de Armas, was announced earlier this month. However, only with the official rating did we know what material has necessitated the age restriction.

Per Decider, The first Netflix feature to receive an NC-17 rating for its “some sexual content,” Blonde was originally scheduled for release in 2021, but Netflix deemed it “unfit for public viewing” and moved the date up to 2022.

Blonde is a motion picture adaptation of the Joyce Carol Oates historical novel of the same name. The tale examines Norma Jean Mortenson’s psychological landscape before her ascent to celebrity and after her rebirth as Marilyn Monroe, all while speculating on some of Monroe’s more provocative claims regarding her life. Blonde also looks at John F. Kennedy’s affair with Monroe.

Per Collider, the turbulent life of Marilyn Monroe is brought to the screen in this film, which was written and directed by Australian filmmaker Andrew Dominik (The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford) and has been in production with Plan B Entertainment since 2014. Naomi Watts and Jessica Chastain were both considered for the part. Ana de Armas eventually won the role.

Dominik describes Blonde as a “sprawling, emotional nightmare fairy-tale type movie”

Monica DeArmas has a supporting cast that includes Julianne Nicholson as Monroe’s unhappy mother, Bobby Cannavale as one of Monroe’s well-known spouses Joe DiMaggio, and Academy Award winner Adrien Brody (The Piano) as Monroe’s second husband Arthur Miller. Caspar Phillipson played John F. Kennedy in Jackie and will play the same role in Blonde.