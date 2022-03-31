Netflix is Rebooting ‘Spy Kids’ with Robert Rodriguez Returning to Direct

The four Spy Kids movies are underappreciated, not only for their exceptional quality as children’s films but also for their use of VFX technology and unusual star-studded cast (with Danny Trejo’s Machete along for the ride).

So it’s worth celebrating that Spy Kids is officially coming back. Deadline confirms Netflix has reportedly closed a deal with Skydance and Robert Rodriguez to produce a “reimagining” of the franchise. The previous entry was Spy Kids: All the Time in the World, which is widely considered to be the nadir of the film series. Things got better with Netflix’s animated series Spy Kids: Mission Critical.

The new live-action film will be helmed by Rodriguez, who is currently riding high after The Book of Boba Fett on Disney Plus. There’s no word yet whether any characters from the previous films will return, but I wouldn’t be shocked to see some of the old cast reprise their original roles as adults alongside a fresh team of agents.

The Netflix reboot, which is expected to arrive later this year, will be aiming to surpass the original. Rodriguez proved a master of stretching a modest budget far with the other entires. Despite their low cost of $30-40 million, the series has earned over $550m worldwide.

We should hear more details as soon as possible, given Rodriguez’s prior experience. Expect the new Spy Kids to make extensive use of virtual sets, VFX costumes, and cutting-edge technologies like The Mandalorian‘s Volume. Let’s hope we get some A-listers having a good time as the bad guy too.

We’ll continue to update you on the Spy Kids revival as we learn more.