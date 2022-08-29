Netflix Is Preparing A New Subscription – With Ads, But Half The Price Of Its Most Popular Price

According to people familiar with the company’s plans, streaming service Netflix is preparing a new budget plan, as Bloomberg writes.

It’s a plan that will include advertising, similar to Disney Plus. It will also be cheaper – according to the source, around 7-9 dollars. For comparison, Right now, the most popular subscription without 4K content support costs $15.49.

As Netflix prepares to introduce ads, it is searching for a way “middle ground.” Ads will be limited to 4 minutes per hour, played before and during movies and shows. They will not be repeated, with the exception of children’s content and Netflix original programming.

By the end of this year, Netflix plans to introduce this plan in at least six markets. However, they may have to wait until early next year for a full rollout.

By the way, Microsoft was granted exclusive advertising and sales rights by Netflix. Despite its lack of expertise in streaming TV, Microsoft has established a $10 billion ad business in recent years. As a result, the collaboration appears to be beneficial.