Netflix Has 43 New Things Coming This Week! August 30 – September 3 2021!
Netflix has a ton of new content coming this week, and here’s the list! Let us know in the comments what you’re most looking forward to!
Released August 31
Sparking Joy *NETFLIX SERIES
UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Released September 1
A Cinderella Story
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Barbie Big City Big Dreams
Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)
The Blue Lagoon (1980)
Chappie
Clear and Present Danger
Cliffhanger
Cold Mountain
Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles
Dear John
Do the Right Thing
Freedom Writers
Green Lantern
How to Be a Cowboy *NETFLIX SERIES
House Party
House Party 2
House Party 3
The Interview
Kid-E-Cats: Season 2
Labyrinth
Letters to Juliet
Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)
Mars Attacks!
Marshall
Mystery Men
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Once Upon a Time in America
Open Season 2
Rhyme & Reason
School of Rock
Tears of the Sun
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins
Released September 2
Afterlife of the Party *NETFLIX SERIES
Q-Force *NETFLIX SERIES
Released September 3
Diva Club *NETFLIX FAMILY
MONEY HEIST PART 5: VOLUME 1 *NETFLIX SERIES
Sharkdog *NETFLIX FAMILY
Worth *NETFLIX FILM
Netflix has 43 new things coming this week! Let us know what you’re most excited about in the comments!
Alexander is passionate about gaming, comics and anime. Most things fandom related!