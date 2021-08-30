Netflix Has 43 New Things Coming This Week! August 30 – September 3 2021!

Netflix has a ton of new content coming this week, and here’s the list! Let us know in the comments what you’re most looking forward to!

Released August 31

Sparking Joy *NETFLIX SERIES

UNTOLD: Crime and Penalties *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Released September 1

A Cinderella Story

Agatha Christie’s Crooked House

Barbie Big City Big Dreams

Blade Runner: The Final Cut (1982)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Chappie

Clear and Present Danger

Cliffhanger

Cold Mountain

Crocodile Dundee in Los Angeles

Dear John

Do the Right Thing

Freedom Writers

Green Lantern

How to Be a Cowboy *NETFLIX SERIES

House Party

House Party 2

House Party 3

The Interview

Kid-E-Cats: Season 2

Labyrinth

Letters to Juliet

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003)

Mars Attacks!

Marshall

Mystery Men

The Nutty Professor

The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps

Once Upon a Time in America

Open Season 2

Rhyme & Reason

School of Rock

Tears of the Sun

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror *NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins

Released September 2

Afterlife of the Party *NETFLIX SERIES

Q-Force *NETFLIX SERIES

Released September 3

Diva Club *NETFLIX FAMILY

MONEY HEIST PART 5: VOLUME 1 *NETFLIX SERIES

Sharkdog *NETFLIX FAMILY

Worth *NETFLIX FILM

