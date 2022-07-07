Netflix Confirms ‘Stranger Things’ Live-Action Stage Play

Less than a week after the release of the thrilling conclusion to Stranger Things 4, series creators the Duffer Brothers and Netflix announced a new production company and a slate of projects in development, including a Stranger Things spin-off.

As part of a deal with Netflix, Matt and Ross Duffer are starting their own production company, Upside Down Pictures. Hilary Leavitt will be in charge. She has worked on shows like “Orphan Black” and “Ozark.”

The studio, according to a Netflix press release

Netflix aims to “create the kind of stories that inspired the Duffers growing up—stories that take place at that beautiful crossroads where the ordinary meets the extraordinary, where big spectacle co-exists with intimate character work, where heart wins out over cynicism.”

The team is already working on a live-action TV adaptation of Japanese manga and anime series Death Note, an original series from Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews (Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), and an adaptation of Stephen King and Peter Straub’s The Talisman (in partnership with Steven Spielberg‘s Amblin Entertainment and Paramount Television).

Netflix confirmed a spin-off series for Stranger Things that will be based on an original idea by the Duffers. However, they did not offer any more details to fans who were disappointed. Recently, Matt and Ross told the Happy Sad Confused podcast

The spinoff will be “1,000% different” from the show we know and love. But they (and actor Finn Wolfhard, who plays Mike Wheeler and correctly guessed the new narrative

Netflix announced plans to create a stage play based on the Stranger Things world and mythology. The play will be produced by Sonia Friedman and Stephen Daldry.