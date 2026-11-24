The trial will bring a curated BBC selection to five markets at launch, including the U.S. Hey Duggee, Numberblocks and Teletubbies are on the slate.

CBeebies is getting its own space on Netflix. On November 24, Netflix and the BBC announced that a new hub will open December 2 in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada and Australia. It will bring together 24 selected preschool programs, with Hey Duggee, Numberblocks and Teletubbies among the named launch titles. The announcement concerns a collection inside Netflix. Families should look for it there once the hub goes live.

David Craig of Radio Times reported that the initial trial will run for six months. Netflix’s announcement describes a separate international distribution arrangement managed by BBC Studios and says the service will fund a small number of new CBeebies commissions. Those are two different pieces of news. The hub gives families access to a selection of existing shows in December, while the funding commitment concerns programs whose individual titles and release dates remain unannounced.

Numberblocks introduces its first character in an episode posted by the show’s official channel.

What families will find

There is already some overlap between the two companies’ catalogs. Netflix lists Shaun the Sheep and Hey Duggee as examples of CBeebies fare viewers may already encounter on the service. The December rollout should therefore be understood as a change in presentation and selection, with additional availability to be determined by the relevant catalog. Finding a familiar title in the Netflix search results today gives a household little guidance on whether its episodes will be grouped or presented differently when the new destination opens.

The three named shows give a sense of the collection’s range. Hey Duggee follows an after-school-style club with activities children can recognize and talk about. Numberblocks gives numbers shapes, voices and relationships that help explain how quantities fit together. Teletubbies takes a different route, with familiar sounds, repeated actions and a setting that children can recognize quickly. The characters may sit alongside one another in the same app, but the formats give families room to pick for the kind of attention a child has at that moment.

There is a practical distinction between the launch date and the availability of individual seasons. The announcement gives a start date for the collection and identifies several series. It supplies neither an episode-by-episode index nor a country-by-country table of the complete slate. That matters if a family is looking for a particular series of Numberblocks or a specific Hey Duggee episode. The most precise information will be the local Netflix listing after launch, when title cards and season menus can be checked directly.

The five named territories also provide a useful boundary for readers sharing the news with relatives. Netflix’s wording gives those places the December 2 date. Its separate reference to expanding the experience internationally describes a wider intention. The press announcement does not provide a December 2 catalog map for every country or establish that all markets would receive identical selections. An account in one region is therefore a poor proxy for what a household elsewhere will see on its own screen.

A second route into a familiar catalog

The BBC says its own iPlayer service will continue to carry the full CBeebies offering. For viewers in the UK who already know their way around that service, Netflix becomes another route to a curated portion of the catalog. American readers have a different point of comparison. What changes for them is the way a British preschool brand appears within an app they may already use, alongside familiar titles and other children’s programming. The launch does not require them to learn a BBC broadcast schedule.

Michael Savage and Mark Sweney’s coverage for The Guardian placed the partnership in the context of children encountering television in more places than they used to. That is a helpful way to think about the two companies’ interests. A program encountered in a search box or a recommendation carousel might register with a child before the broadcaster behind it does. A labeled CBeebies destination attaches a name to a set of shows that might otherwise be encountered individually. Netflix gets an identifiable group of shows. The BBC gets a way to see whether that name travels with them.

The branding could matter most in an ordinary viewing situation. If a family likes one program, the next question is often where to find more of the same kind of television. Search works well if somebody knows the exact name. A collection is useful when a parent knows only the sort of program the family needs. It gives the platform a way to show where a familiar program fits and lets a viewer look sideways through the selection instead of starting with a blank search field.

The named examples also illustrate why curation takes more than arranging similar thumbnails. A program built around early arithmetic has a different pace and purpose from an activity-based story. A series for a younger preschool viewer may rely more on repetition and recognizable sounds. Putting those series in one place is only the first step. A parent trying to make a quick choice still needs intelligible titles, descriptions and a sensible route back to whatever episode worked well yesterday.

What the trial can tell the companies

The announcement identifies discoverability and recognition of the BBC as things it hopes to learn about. Those goals are related, though the results could differ. Viewers could find more programs without remembering which brand supplied them. They could recognize the brand because of one popular series without sampling much else in the collection. The presentation of the hub and the variety of titles that households actually try will shape what conclusions about discovery can reasonably be drawn.

There is also a difference between trying a new title and building a habit around it. One television visit may show that an eye-catching listing worked. A household that gets to know several series or returns to the same program regularly reveals something about how useful the collection is after its opening week. The limited duration makes the December launch an opening point for measuring that behavior. The companies have supplied no public tally to judge yet.

For families, the first check is simpler. On December 2, open the local Netflix catalog and look for the CBeebies name alongside the familiar programs identified in the announcement. Check seasons separately if a particular episode matters. Parents can also use the named shows as a starting point for children with different interests, choosing between a piece of number play, a club activity or a familiar preschool routine. How widely the label travels and how long the collection ultimately stays will be questions for later in the trial.

Sources

Netflix and BBC Come Together to Bring CBeebies to More Families — Netflix, November 24, 2026

BBC confirms CBeebies hub is to launch on Netflix for 6 months — Radio Times · David Craig, November 24, 2026

BBC’s preschool shows to be made available in CBeebies hub on Netflix — The Guardian · Michael Savage and Mark Sweney, November 24, 2026

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