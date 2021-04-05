The Walking Dead aired an episode on Sunday that was all about Negan. This episode is noteworthy for two reasons, the first being that it was actually the season finale. This is the final episode in a batch of six extra episodes to close out the season. The episodes haven’t exactly been breaking records, but that’s okay. The second reason is that this episode is all about Negan the most hated and loved character at the same time… somehow. This episode did something else that was interesting, too. It revealed Negan’s last time, something we never knew we needed to know. To be fair it’s not like it was a focal point of the episode. It’s something you might have even missed if you weren’t paying attention to the background. There’s a detail hidden on a trophy that reveals something we didn’t know about Negan. Negan’s last name was revealed!

The funniest part about all of this is that Negan’s name was actually revealed by Kirkman years ago. During a convention appearance, he was asked that question, with Jeffrey Dean Morgan beside him. They gave some pretty funny answers.

He doesn’t have a last name. It’s like Madonna, Cher, and Negan,” Kirkman said, with Morgan following up with a “Negan A**hole”

Kirkman provided more detail, afterwards “”I do things to entertain myself that, then when the comic gets turned into a TV show, it’s super weird. But I just think it’s funny to not give characters last names because, I don’t know, it’s interesting to me. But when I’m at home and I’m writing, I’m like, ‘I’m not doing this,’ because you gotta come up with a list of names and then pick one and it’s never interesting.”

After all that he casually threw out “His last name is Smith, there we go. Is that a good one?”

Though it’s obvious he was just joking at the time it’s funny that it ended up becoming true. Now that Negan’s last name is revealed Kirkman can probably have a good laugh about it. If anything it’s a pretty awesome callback.