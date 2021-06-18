Negan: There’s Still The Possibility Of A Jeffrey Dean Morgan Spin-Off!

The Walking Dead season 10 finale was absolutely incredible. It brought a fan-favorite character back into the spotlight and expanded on his past. Based on the reception for the episode I think it’s pretty obvious that it was in fact what The Walking Dead needed. The results don’t lie, and most people agree that ‘Here’s Negan’ is the best episode we’ve had in a while. AMC sent out a survey to certain viewers to gauge interest in a Negan spin-off. Now Jeffrey Dean Morgan himself says that “Negan Spin-Off is definitely being talked about.”

Morgan spoke on Conan, “We’ll see. It’s definitely being talked about. I think they’re thinking of a couple different ideas, but I’ve definitely had conversations about possibly continuing the story of Negan. You know, we just did the ‘Here’s Negan’ story, which is sort of the prequel [of] how Negan became this guy, and I shot that with my wife which was so cool. It was awesome. We had so much fun, and I think the episode turned out really well.”

Jeffrey Dean Morgan has been talking about a Negan spin-off for a while now. This is certainly not the first time we’ve heard him discussing this. Morgan spoke about how lucky he is to play Negan during the Walking Dead Family Hangout last year. The Walking Dead Negan

”I’m very lucky to play him because he’s become so well-rounded, and this kind of redemption arc that he’s been on has been very interesting to play. And I think the Negan Lives comic book kind of carries that on. It’s a great little story, it’s just a little slice of a day in the life of [Negan]. It’s great, and I would love to. I always wanted to film that and then the prequel to Negan [Here’s Negan], there’s a comic book for that as well. I’d love to do that.”

The Walking Dead returns to AMC on August 25 for its 11th and final season.