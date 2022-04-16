Nebula: Karen Gillan is Open to a Marvel Series on Disney Plus

While James Gunn may be ending his connection with the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Guardians of the Galaxy when Vol. 3 debuts in theaters next summer, where he’ll be joined by Karen Gillan‘s Nebula, this doesn’t indicate we’ve seen the last of the intergalactic misfits.

Because Loki’s world-building made it variants a thing, there are several storytelling possibilities open for continuing Zoe Saldana‘s Gamora run while also keeping Karen Gillan’s Nebula as an Avenger throughout the third act of Endgame.

In an interview with ScreenRant, Karen Gillan acknowledged that she’d be open to the idea of a Disney Plus spinoff series for Nebula, which would allow her to delve into Nebula’s backstory further.

“I don’t know, I guess Marvel will have to say yes. So, if you want to get them to do that? That would be great. But I think I think Nebula has a really interesting backstory, so that would be really cool to learn more about.”

The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, Thor: Love and Thunder, and Vol. 3 have the team on track for a spectacular year, but their futures are uncertain after that. Despite her popularity and length of service in the MCU, a Nebula show isn’t the most unusual thing we’ve ever heard.

