The newly announced December 10 lineup connects a live Los Angeles show with a separate week of fan activities in New York.

NBC has announced the first group of performers and familiar faces taking part in NBC100: The Live Celebration, its centennial television special. The program is scheduled to air live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Thursday, December 10, 2026, at 8 p.m. Eastern and 7 p.m. Central on NBC and Peacock. The November 16 announcement supplies names and a viewing appointment for a celebration that extends well beyond a single television genre. [1]

The list includes Amy Poehler, Conan O'Brien, David Letterman, Jerry Seinfeld, Queen Latifah and numerous performers associated with The Office, alongside figures from other entertainment and sports programs. Those are announced participants, not a complete running order. NBC has not assigned every person a specific sketch, reunion scene, song or interview in the release. A large guest list gives the production options; it does not make every imaginable collaboration a confirmed part of the show. [1]

A century is too large for one retrospective

The November 16 release connects the special to series including 30 Rock, ER, the Law & Order franchise, Parks and Recreation and This Is Us. That range suggests the practical challenge facing any centennial production. Comedy, drama, live performance and sports create very different kinds of memories. A clip that needs only a second of recognition from one audience may require context for another. The show's task is to make those audiences feel invited into the same evening. [1]

NBC's separate centennial history page dates the network's founding to November 15, 1926. That is the anniversary itself, while December 10 is the scheduled date of the live celebration. Keeping the distinction clear prevents a common error in anniversary coverage: treating a commemorative event as if it changes the historical birthday. The broadcast marks a hundred years of a continuing institution; it does not need to occur on the exact founding date to do so. [2]

As editorial analysis, a successful retrospective needs more than a procession of recognizable faces. Each excerpt should help explain what a program did particularly well: the rhythm of a comic exchange, the tension of a dramatic scene or the coordination behind a live event. A famous guest can introduce that material, but familiarity alone cannot supply its meaning. The selection and arrangement of examples will determine whether the special feels like a coherent account or simply a crowded reunion photograph.

There is an equally important difference between remembering a show and remembering how it was watched. A household may associate a series with a particular evening, a shared room or a conversation afterward. Streaming makes older programs available in different patterns, allowing new viewers to encounter several seasons in a few weeks. An anniversary program can connect those experiences without assuming that everyone met the same characters at the same age or in the same way.

New York has its own celebration

NBC announced Centennial Square on November 5 as a separate seven-day activity at Rockefeller Center, scheduled for December 4 through 10. The published plan includes themed winter houses inspired by programs, special skating nights and installations. That event takes place in New York, while the live television special originates in Los Angeles. A viewer should not read the two announcements as if the stars on the broadcast list are automatically appearing at every New York attraction. [3]

David Letterman during a 2011 television interview. Archival portrait of an announced NBC100 participant. Photo: Chad J. McNeeley / Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, source, CC BY 2.0. No new edits.

That geographical distinction is useful for fan planning. Watching a broadcast, visiting a public installation and attending a ticketed experience involve different arrangements. An overall anniversary banner does not replace the hours, reservations or conditions attached to an individual activity. NBC's November 5 description provides a starting point for deciding which experiences are of interest; the current operating information should determine any actual travel plan.

The physical installations also offer something a highlight reel cannot. A recognizable setting can be understood through scale, movement and a visitor's position within it. A desk, doorway or familiar arrangement of objects may prompt a memory without replaying a complete scene. That makes exhibition design a different form of interpretation. The most effective space lets a visitor discover why an ordinary object became associated with a program rather than relying only on a large logo.

The museum provides a slower alternative

An October 8 NBCUniversal feature described the Paley Museum's NBC 100 exhibition in New York, including more than 75 artifacts across three floors. The examples span costumes, objects and interactive elements connected with familiar programs. That is earlier background, not another installation announced this week. Its relevance is that it offers a different pace from the December live special: visitors can examine individual objects instead of following the timing of a broadcast. [4]

An artifact can make television production more concrete. A viewer sees a finished character on screen, while a costume or prop reveals an object that had to be designed, constructed, maintained and photographed. The object alone does not explain every creative choice, but a careful label can connect material details with their dramatic purpose. That is why an exhibition's explanatory work matters as much as the fame of the series represented.

The live program faces the opposite problem. It must move, and it cannot give every object or contributor a museum-length explanation. Its advantage is the possibility of performance in the present: people who helped create older television can respond to one another now. The strongest moments may be those that use that presence to illuminate the work, rather than simply reproducing a catchphrase and moving immediately to the next familiar title.

A guest list is a beginning

The announced Office participants illustrate both the appeal and the limits of the lineup. Multiple performers from one series create an opportunity for shared recollection or comic interplay. They do not prove that a new episode, continuation or production announcement is coming. Reunion coverage should keep that boundary intact. An anniversary appearance can be satisfying on its own without being converted into evidence of an unannounced revival. [1]

The same care applies to sports figures and musical names. Participation does not specify the duration or nature of a contribution. NBC may publish more production details before December 10, and any material additions will deserve their own dated reporting. For now, the useful facts are the confirmed venue, distribution, time and announced range of participants, together with the separately described fan experiences in New York.

A hundred years of broadcasting cannot be represented completely in a single evening. Selection is unavoidable. The more useful goal is to make viewers curious about the work behind the memories and give unfamiliar programs enough context to become discoveries. December 10 will bring the live gathering; the exhibitions and fan activities offer other ways into the anniversary. Together, they give NBC's centennial several different scales, from one object in a display to an audience watching a show at the same time.

Sources and reporting credits

[1] NBCUniversal. November 16 2026. NBC Announces First Wave of Stars Set to Appear on NBC100 The Live Celebration

[2] NBCUniversal. November 13 2026. NBC Celebrates 100 Years of Broadcasting American History

[3] NBCUniversal. November 5 2026. NBC Transforms Rockefeller Center Into Centennial Square

[4] NBCUniversal. October 8 2026. Inside the NBC 100 Exhibit at the Paley Museum

Featured image: Amy Poehler at the Peabody Awards in 2012. Archival portrait of an announced NBC100 participant. Photo: Peabody Awards, source, CC BY 2.0. No new edits.