Naomi Judd’s Family Granted Court Order to Keep Death Records Sealed

Naomi Judd’s family was granted a court order on Tuesday to keep her death records private from the public.

Larry Strickland and Judd’s two daughters, Wynonna and Ashley, filed for injunctive relief in Williamson County, Tennessee. This means they asked the court to help them stop something from happening.

According to the order, “Sheriff’s deputies, per standard procedure” had conducted “an investigation into Mrs. Judd’s death,” which resulted in evidence being collected.

The order goes on to note that “records were created which include photographs, video recordings, audio recordings, and written reports.” “Upon information and belief, some of these records contain Mrs. Judd depicted in a graphic manner,” it added.

The court documents stated that Judd’s family would “suffer irreparable harm in the form of emotional distress, pain and mental anguish should these records be released.”

The order continued: “The release of these records would continue to cause the entire family pain for years to come.”

The temporary order was granted on Tuesday. A hearing is scheduled for September 12th to continue discussing this issue.

According to the order, “any investigative or evidentiary materials” in regards to the case which includes “medical records, law enforcement investigative reports, and photographs, video and other images” cannot be released.

The country music star died by suicide on April 30. She was 76.

Ashley and Wynonna announced their mother’s death through a statement shared on social media in April.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy,” the joint statement said. “We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness. We are shattered.

“We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

Details about Judd’s will recently surfaced. She named her husband of 33 years, Larry Strickland, as executor of her estate according to documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

Strickland was granted “full authority and discretion” to deal with and administer “any real property comprising an asset of my estate, without the approval of any court, the joinder of any beneficiary or the disclosure of the identity of any beneficiary of my estate.”

Naomi appointed her brother-in-law, Reginald Strickland, and Daniel Kris Wiatr as co-executors in case something happens to Larry or if he is unable to do the job himself.

Ashley and Wynonna are two beneficiaries of Naomi’s will, according to a source close to the family who spoke to Us Weekly.