Naomi Judd’s Autopsy Confirms Cause Of Death, Family Requesting Privacy

The autopsy of Naomi Judd, the country singer who died in 2008, determined her tragic cause of death and revealed additional information about her death. The full report, which includes new facts that many people had speculated about, as well as the family’s desire for privacy following the tragedy, indicates suicide.

On April 30, 2018, at 76 years old, Judd died one day before entering the Country Music Hall of Fame. According to the Williamson County medical examiner in Tennessee, Judd committed suicide and had suffered from anxiety, sadness, and bipolar disease for a long time. The document also claims that she left a note at the scene. The family responded to the autopsy release.

Naomi Judd was shot in the head and died from a fatal gunshot wound, according to her autopsy. She also left a suicide note at the scene of her death, which revealed she had been depressed for months.

The statement from the family reads: “We have always shared openly both the joys of being family as well its sorrows, too. One part of our story is that our matriarch was dogged by an unfair foe,” illnesses which millions suffer from. “The toxicology and autopsy reports are as we expected. She was treated for PTSD and bipolar disorder, to which millions of Americans can relate. We continue to reel from this devastation. We appreciate respectful privacy as we, her widower and children, mourn.”

Last year, reports emerged that Judd’s daughter, Ashley, was with her when she died. Video and audio recordings from shortly after Judd’s death have also been discovered in legal documents. The family filed a petition to prevent certain information from becoming public and causing “significant trauma and irreparable harm” if published.

Back in May, Ashley Judd sat down with Good Morning America to discuss her mother’s death. At the time, she confirmed that her mother had used a firearm before her death, which has now been backed up by the autopsy results.

“That’s the piece of information that we are very uncomfortable sharing, but understand that we’re in a position that – if we don’t say it, someone else is going to,” Judd explained to The Today Show and Diane Sawyer. “Sister and Pop deputized me in certain ways to speak on behalf of the family at this early time before details about the 30th of April become public (‘a part of the gossip economy’) and are out of our control – whether it’s the autopsy or the exact manner of her death. That is the impetus for this, otherwise, it’s way too soon.”

While the Judd family has been generous with their comments, they have also tried to avoid more tragic details from being reported. While it’s impossible to keep everything secret, Ashley and Wynonna Judd, as well as widowed Larry Strickland, have managed to balance the need for public grieving with a desire not to bring the delicate moments into the limelight.