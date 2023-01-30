‘Murder Mystery 2’ Trailer Released Featuring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston

Netflix has dropped the thrilling trailer of Murder Mystery 2, starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as a crime-fighting couple. Premiering on Netflix in March 2021, this sequel to their 2019 movie follows the same husband-and-wife duo as they solve another case – this time aboard a yacht with all its danger and urgency. Get ready for nonstop action!

This time around, they are on the hunt to locate Maharajah (Adeel Akhtar), who was dragged away from his own nuptials. Considering that there’s a “murder” in the title of this piece, we can only imagine what danger lies ahead for our protagonists and whether everyone will make it out alive by the end of Act One.

The original movie was well-stocked with stars like Gemma Arterton, Luke Evans, John Kani and Terrence Stamp. This time around returning star John Kani is joined by a new cast that includes Mark Strong, Kuhoo Verma, Melanie Laurent Jodie Turner-Smith and Tony Goldwyn. The film is being developed within the expansive agreement between Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions and Netflix; Jeremy Garelick is directing from James Vanderbilt’s script.

View the trailer below for a sneak peek of what’s to come!

For those who don’t know, Murder Mystery is a movie starring Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston. The couple has been looking forward to their European vacation for a while before they get the unexpected invitation to an intimate family gathering on Malcolm Quince’s super yacht. Suddenly, Quince turns up murdered! Now Nick and Audrey have to prove their innocence by solving the mystery themselves or risk being wrongfully convicted of murder in an unfamiliar country.

The original movie was such a success that Netflix decided to make it into an ongoing series. The streaming giant’s official synopsis for the sequel reads:

Four years after solving their first murder mystery, Nick and Audrey Spitz (Adam Sandler, Jennifer Aniston) are now full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited to celebrate the wedding of their friend the Maharaja (Adeel Akhtar) on his private island. But trouble follows the Spitzes again when the groom is kidnapped for ransom soon after the festivities begin — making each glamorous guest, family member, and the bride herself a suspect.

Nick and Audrey Spitz receive the opportunity of a lifetime when Murder Mystery 2 sends them on an engaging case that could bring unprecedented success to their detective agency. Furthermore, this journey provides what they have fantasized about for years: a vacation in Paris! Jeremy Garelick perfectly directed this film with Mark Strong, Mélanie Laurent, Jodie Turner-Smith, Kuhoo Verma , John Kani and Dany Boon all starring as well.