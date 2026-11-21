A February one-shot turns the attraction’s missing-band predicament into a pair of illustrated adventures.

Marvel Comics is bringing the Muppets’ latest theme park misadventure to the page. Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets — Play the Music! #1 is a new one-shot inspired by the Disney’s Hollywood Studios attraction, with two original stories rather than an ongoing series to follow. Penguin Random House’s distributor listing identifies February 10, 2027, as the on-sale date and lists a 40-page issue. [1]

Luke Manning’s November 19 report for Laughing Place identifies writers Jason Loo and Ashley Allen and artists Paco Medina and Álvaro López. The project was created with The Muppets Studio and Walt Disney Imagineering. The Comics Beat included the announcement in its November 20 digest, placing the comic among the day’s publishing news. This is a feature about that announced book, not a review of pages FanFest has read in advance. [2] [3]

Two problems that belong together

The first adventure begins with a problem familiar to anyone who has ever tried to run a show: the performers are missing and the audience is already waiting. Kermit, Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzie and the wider group have to keep the crowd entertained when the Electric Mayhem fails to arrive for its concert. The second story shifts to Muppet Labs, where Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker unveil a vehicle intended to get the band there. [2]

The vehicle’s abbreviated name is L.I.M.O., expanded in the announcement as Lengthy Immediate Motion Object. That is the bridge between the two stories: one group needs to prevent an empty stage from becoming a disaster, while another tries to solve the transportation problem. The premise gives the comic two kinds of comic momentum, allowing a stage performance and a laboratory invention to develop side by side. [2]

In FanFest’s analysis, this is a useful structure for an attraction adaptation because it gives an otherwise brief emergency more than one point of view. A ride moves its audience toward a physical experience. A comic can leave that route, cut back to the waiting crowd or spend time with the inventors. The attraction supplies the immediate objective, but the page provides room to show the competing attempts to achieve it.

That distinction also gives the creative team a practical problem. If every scene only repeats that the band is late, the story would stand still. Each return to the stage or laboratory needs to alter the situation: a new obstacle, an unsuccessful solution or a choice that makes another character’s task harder. Those are storytelling criteria for the announced setup, not descriptions of unpublished scenes.

A new medium changes the timing

A roller coaster controls much of its audience’s timing through motion, scenery and a fixed route. Readers have more freedom. They can pause over a background detail, return to a panel or turn a page before lingering on an expression. A successful comic therefore needs to create its own sense of urgency rather than borrowing the attraction’s physical speed.

Panel size is one available tool. A succession of small images can break an action into increasingly frantic steps, while a larger image can make an invention or an audience reaction land at once. A page turn can conceal an outcome until the reader moves forward. None of that requires the comic to imitate a moving camera. It requires the artists to decide what the reader should know, and when.

The Muppets present an additional visual challenge because their personalities are so closely associated with performance. A gesture that would be immediately recognizable in motion has to be selected and held as a drawing. An artist can use posture, the direction of a glance and the relationship between figures to communicate who is trying to control the scene and who has already lost control of it.

Lettering matters just as much. Dialogue balloons occupy real space, and a joke can change when the eye reads a reply before seeing the expression that prepares it. In an ensemble scene, the reading order must remain clear even when the characters are not behaving clearly. That tension is part of the appeal of a chaotic group comedy: the scene may be disorderly, but the page cannot be unreadable.

An attraction with an existing screen identity

Entertainment Weekly’s earlier reporting on the attraction described its move into the former Aerosmith coaster and its connections to the Muppets’ history at Hollywood Studios. Its coverage identified references to MuppetVision 3D and Jim Henson within the reimagined environment. Those details belong to the attraction’s earlier launch, not to a new November opening announcement. They explain why the comic is drawing on a setting that already carries several layers of recognition. [4]

For a reader, those layers need not become homework. The announced comic premise supplies a straightforward problem without requiring a visit to Florida. The more useful test is whether a scene makes its immediate goal understandable. A visual reference can reward someone who recognizes it while still functioning as a prop, sign or piece of scenery for someone who does not.

The Comics Beat also notes that the new book follows September’s The Muppets Take the Marvel Universe. That earlier title and this attraction-based one-shot are separate projects. Publication by Marvel does not mean this new premise has been announced as an Avengers adventure, nor does it establish any connection to a Marvel Studios film. The new title’s identity is the Muppets and the attraction that inspired it. [3]

What the listing tells readers

The distributor’s February 10 date is the clearest publication reference retrieved for the issue. Some secondary headlines circulate a different February date, so readers should use the distributor listing when checking with a comic shop and remain alert to a later publisher update. The announced format is a single issue, making the commitment easier to understand than a title whose first installment begins a long crossover. [1]

That format still allows two experiences within one purchase. The stage story can emphasize the pressure of keeping a performance alive; the laboratory story can emphasize a solution whose machinery is likely to be part of the fun. Their shared objective gives the issue a center without requiring every character to remain in the same room.

For fans of illustrated comedy, the interesting promise is the meeting of familiar personalities with a medium that can reshape their timing. The announcement establishes the creators, the two-story premise and the publication plan. The finished pages will determine how well that combination works. Until then, Play the Music is a concrete addition to Marvel’s publishing calendar, with an accessible problem at its heart: a show must continue, and someone has to get the band there.

Sources

Rock ’n’ Roller Coaster Starring The Muppets — Play the Music 1 — Penguin Random House Comics Retail; Publisher listing; accessed November 20, 2026.

Play the Music with The Muppets in Special Rock n Roller Coaster Comic — Laughing Place, Luke Manning; November 19, 2026.

Comics digest November 20 — The Comics Beat; November 20, 2026.

Inside Disney World’s Rock n Roller Coaster revamp — Entertainment Weekly; Earlier 2026; exact publication date not resolved.

Marvel announces Muppets comic — AIPT; November 19, 2026.

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