Multiple Major Productions, Including ‘Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part Two’ Pause Production for Strike

Production Halted as Actor’s Strike Commences

The entertainment industry is facing a major setback as numerous projects, including Gladiator 2, Mission: Impossible 8, and several others, have been forced to halt production due to the commencement of the actor’s strike. SAG-AFTRA, the union representing actors, authorized the strike among its members, aligning with the ongoing strike by the Writers Guild of America. Consequently, studios have been compelled to put several productions on hold. Marvel Studios, in particular, has experienced disruptions in its ongoing projects, such as Deadpool 3, Thunderbolts, and Blade. In light of these developments, The Hollywood Reporter obtained a note sent to the staff by Kevin Feige and Louis D’Esposito.

“We acknowledge and appreciate the tremendous effort you have all put into your respective projects. It is disheartening when well-laid plans need to be altered. However, the ever-changing nature of the production business demands that our teams remain adaptable to unexpected challenges and rise to meet them,” expressed Feige and D’Esposito. “We deeply value your dedication in making the best of the situation. Hopefully, a new agreement will be reached soon, allowing us to resume the remarkable work we have in progress.”

SAG-AFTRA’s Decision to Strike

During a recent news conference, the leadership of SAG-AFTRA officially announced the strike. Duncan Crabtree-Ireland, the National Executive Director and Chief Negotiator for SAG-AFTRA, elaborated on the circumstances that led to this course of action, which has been widely observed in the public sphere.

“Yesterday marked the 90th anniversary of the incorporation of Screen Actors Guild, a milestone for our union,” began Crabtree-Ireland. “Throughout our nearly century-long existence, we have fought for and achieved numerous benefits for working actors. Today, we embark on an important new chapter in our union’s history. Following four weeks of negotiations with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), during a meeting this morning, the SAG-AFTRA national board unanimously voted to issue a strike order against the studios and streaming platforms. This decision was made due to AMPTP’s refusal to offer a fair deal on crucial issues vital to the well-being of working actors and performers.”

Perspective from a Prominent Hollywood Star

The premiere of Oppenheimer coincided with the strike announcement, marking a significant moment as the cast members walked out of the event. In an interview with Deadline, Matt Damon shared his thoughts on the impending work stoppage and reiterated his support for fellow union members.

“The impact on our sister unions is harsh. IATSE (International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees) is facing challenges as well. This will be a difficult time for 160,000 actors. No one desires a work stoppage, but if our leadership deems the deal unfair, we must stand firm until we secure a fair agreement for working actors,” Damon emphasized. “For many actors, it’s a matter of having or not having access to healthcare. We must do what is right for them.”