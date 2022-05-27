‘Ms. Marvel’ Star Chloe Bennet Reveals That Brie Larson Was One Of the First People To Reach Out To Her”

Ms. Marvel, written by Brandon Montclare (The Uncanny X-Men), is about Iman Vellani’s character Kamala Khan as she enters the strange world of Marvel. Kamala Khan is a huge superhero enthusiast who can only dream of being like Carol Danvers until she gets the chance to live out her wildest fantasy.

During a conversation with It’s Gone Viral at the Ms. Marvel premiere, Vellani recalls that Larson was quick to congratulate her on getting the part and offer support, saying that “Brie was one of the first people who contacted me, and she’s been an incredible supporter system throughout my entire Ms. Marvel journey.”

During production, Larson was there to offer some words of advice and moral support, with Vellani continuing, “every time I would have any problem I would text her and she’d call me and we’d talk about it and she would talk about her experience. Having someone who shares that with you is so incredible.” The newcomer can hardly believe the position she’s been placed in, with one of the Hollywood elite helping guide her, going on to admit that “having Brie Larson being the person you relate to now is weird… it’s awesome.”

The 19-year-old tells viewers, “This is all new to me; this was my first audition, ever!” Both Larson and Vellani are aware of the significance of their roles for the audience. The former played as the franchise’s first female superhero lead, with the latter as the franchise’s first Muslim lead, a Pakistani-American teen from New Jersey.

Vellani says she understands how crucial her character is to so many fans, despite the stress and madness of being involved in the MCU. She continues, stating that she’s “so excited to share this character with the world because it’s so much bigger than me and my problems; I just can’t comprehend this!”.

Vellani can be seen in her initial big part as Ms. Marvel, which will premiere on Disney Plus from June 8th.