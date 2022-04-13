Movie ’28 Days Later’ Confirmed To Be A Zombie Movie

Despite the fact that the story is solely about a viral infection that transforms ordinary people into rampaging, bloodthirsty monsters preoccupied with just one thing, there has been argument for 20 years whether or not Danny Boyle’s 28 Days Later qualifies as a zombie film.

While you may not believe there is a need for an argument at first sight, if you look on the internet, you’ll find a slew of arguments against it. While the persons who transform into monsters aren’t technically reanimated corpses, Alex Garland, no less than, has gotten involved to try and solve the issue.

In a new interview with Empire, the filmmaker was asked about the controversy around 28 Days Later and how it fits into the zombie genre. “Without a doubt,” he said.

“I’m aware for years and years there’s been debates about that. Over whether or not it’s a zombie movie. It’s a zombie movie. Whatever technical discrepancies may or may not exist, they’re pretty much zombies.”

While both are clearly intended to be seen as the picture’s creative engine, Boyle has stated in the past that he would not consider 28 Days Later a zombie film.

That being said, it isn’t going to settle things for many people because it doesn’t fit into any of those boxes, but whether or not it fits into that particular category, it is one of the most chilling and atmospheric thrillers released in the last two decades.