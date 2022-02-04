Moses J. Moseley The Walking Dead Actor Family Believes He Was Murdered

According to his family, Moses J. Moseley, who died earlier this week, may have been murdered. According to law enforcement officials, Moseley, who is best known for his appearance on The Walking Dead, was discovered dead on January 26. His death was announced this week, with the cops stating that it is being investigated as a suicide. According to his relatives, they don’t believe he committed suicide and think it is more probable that he was kidnapped and murdered than that he killed himself. His sister, who lives in Florida, claims that he had been taping on Monday of the previous week and hadn’t arrived, causing her to become concerned about him.

TMZ reports that law enforcement discovered Moseley in his vehicle, with the doors locked and a pistol on his lap, with a bullet wound to his head. They also spoke with Moseley’s sister, Teerea Kimbro.

Her brother being away from home for the first time set off warning bells in her head, and she was certain that he had been kidnapped on Monday before being murdered on Wednesday. However, she stated that the weapon used in his killing was most likely theirs because her brother had a license to carry and they used to go shooting together.

TMZ asked the Captain of Police in the county, Randy Lee, why authorities were treating the incident as a possible suicide. “The case is being looked at as a possible suicide, however detectives are following all available leads and are not ruling anything out,” he replied.

In season three of The Walking Dead, Moseley was cast as “Zombiefied Mike,” one of the zombies Michonne (Danai Gurira) led around across the United States. He appeared in six episodes throughout the third season.

The official Twitter account paid tribute to the late actor by posting a photo of him on set. “Our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley’s thoughts and prayers are with us,” the account tweeted Monday night.

Moseley’s most well-known role was on The Walking Dead, although he had parts in HBO’s Watchmen and The Hunger Games: Catching Fire. In 2012, Moseley and Gurira appeared on an Entertainment Weekly cover to promote The Walking Dead.

His first professional gig was as a walk-on in Queen Latifah’s Joyful Noise. After The Walking Dead, He worked on several TV shows and movies, including four – Hank, Descending, Cadillac Respect, and Check-In – all of which are presently in postproduction.

“He was loved by everyone who met him. Such a bright light in everyone’s eyes,” Tabatha Minchew, the manager of Moseley, said on Monday.