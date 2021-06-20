Mortal Kombat: Josh Lawson Was Surprised At The Kano Reception! He’s Happy People Loved His Performance!

Mortal Kombat was kind of a surprise hit! Normally, films that adapt video games aren’t always necessarily… good. Video game adaptations have a history of being pretty terrible. Case in point being the original MK films. Even if they garnered a cult following I stand by my statement! Still, Josh Lawson was surprised at the Kano reception. It’s heavily believed that he was the high point of the movie!

Even though it released in the middle of the pandemic, while a lot of theatres were still closed the film did well! By all accounts, it did well enough to get a sequel, which is great news! Mortal Kombat may have had some issues but overall it was still a really good movie!

As we mentioned above, Kano was the high point! He was fun, hilarious, and brought an awesome energy to the film! In fact, we’re hoping that in the sequel, which is almost definitely coming, he can come back somehow!

We never even saw the tournament in the first Mortal Kombat, but the sequel could fix that! Seeing the actual tournament would really be a fun callback to the games. That’s what the games focus on, as most fans will know.

Still, Lawson was surprised at the Kano reception. He says he didn’t think he was particularly terrible, but the support was over the top. Personally, we think he deserved all of it, since we really loved him along with everyone else!

While speaking with Coming Soon this is what Lawson had to say.

“Look, I can say with a hand on my heart they’re probably the best reviews I’ve ever received in my career for Mortal Kombat, which I can promise you, it was not what I was expecting. Not that I thought I was bad in it, I just didn’t think anyone would notice. I’m very, very pleased that people responded to Kano. “I’ll be honest, most of the time I’m used to terrible reviews of my career for the most part. So to get some positive reviews has been a lovely change. It’s been nice to feel like the work was appreciated.”

I think that’s kind of sad! If you’re ever reading this Mr. Lawson, I think you’re awesome! And I can’t believe you were surprised at the Kano reception!

Mortal Kombat 2 should hopefully be announced in the future!