Mortal Kombat 2 Is Reportedly Moving Forward, WB Happy With FIlm

Mortal Kombat has gotten some pretty mixed reception thus far. I think a lot of people watched it though because some of the people behind the scenes think a sequel is coming. Mortal Kombat 2 is reportedly moving forward, which could be pretty huge. The general consensus seems to believe that the film actually wasn’t terrible. The plot was iffy and the introduction of a film exclusive character raised some eyebrows. Everything else was, according to fans, amazing. The action sequences were spectacular, and the fatalities were intense. After all, if you’re going to see a Mortal Kombat movie are you really looking for an amazing plot? No! Come on, what you wanna see is people brutally murder each other. That’s what I want to see anyway! And that’s not wrong! Regardless of the reasons, I’ll be happy to see a Mortal Kombat 2. It’s also entirely possible that with the pandemic going on, WB would rather put their money into something that already has an audience.

Finish Him!

Mortal Kombat earned an estimated $9 million on Friday domestically, with projections putting it at roughly $19 million for the weekend. That’s really good when you consider the fact that we’re in the middle of a global pandemic. We’re lucky that people are going to see films at all! Where I live all the movie theatres are closed, but man, I’d kill to go see a movie. Funnily enough, Mortal Kombat is trailing behind the anime sensation Demon Slayer, which made over $20 million last weekend.

In fact, insider Daniel Richtman is now saying that he’s heard from his sources that a second installment is “for sure” happening, which isn’t surprising with the reception. Many worse films have succeeded in getting sequels. If the future films do even better, because of the return to normalcy, we might be looking at a freaking franchise.

What did you think of Mortal Kombat? Are you looking forward to a sequel, if it happens? Let us know in the comments! You can still check the film out on HBO Max, for now!