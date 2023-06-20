Morgan Wallen’s Son Rushed to Hospital After Dog Attack and Bites to Son’s Face

Morgan Wallen’s 2-year-old son, Indigo, was hospitalized after being bitten in the face by his mother’s dog, Legend.

KT Smith, the boy’s mother, shared on her Instagram Stories that the dog, a Great Pyrenees, bit Indigo on Sunday morning. She said that Indigo had to have stitches and that they spent the morning in the emergency room.

Smith said that she was not willing to euthanize the dog, and she asked her fans for help finding a new home for Legend. She said that she wanted to find a home where the dog could thrive without children.

A few hours later, Smith shared an update that Legend had been placed with a loving family. She said that she was grateful to the family for taking Legend in, and she said that she would be able to visit him whenever she wanted.

Smith also shared that she had received negative comments from some people who accused her of caring more about the dog than her son. She said that she was a good mother, and that she had found the best possible home for Legend.

The news of Indigo’s dog bite comes after Morgan Wallen was “cleared” by doctors to perform again. The country star had canceled six weeks of shows due to a vocal cord injury.

Indigo is recovering from the dog bite, and he may have a scar as a result of the incident. Smith said that she is grateful that he is doing well.

This is a difficult situation for all involved, and I hope that Indigo makes a full recovery. I also hope that Smith is able to find a loving home for Legend.