Morgan Wallen Announces a Stadium Tour That Begins in Tampa and Finishes in Nashville

Morgan Wallen has announced his 2027 Last Time I Checked Tour, a 14-show stadium run built around two-night stops in seven cities. The route begins in Tampa in June and concludes in Nashville in August. Big Loud published the announcement November 12, with AEG Presents promoting the tour and official presale registration now open ahead of the public ticket sale next Friday. [1]

The paired shows give fans a choice within each market, but the two nights do not always have the same supporting lineup. Brooks & Dunn, HARDY and Thomas Rhett rotate through direct support, while Cole Swindell and Stella Lefty are scheduled throughout the run. That makes the date itself part of the booking decision, even for people planning to attend only the closest stadium. [1]

The route from Florida to Tennessee

The official tour schedule starts with Raymond James Stadium in Tampa on June 11 and 12. Foxborough’s Gillette Stadium follows June 25 and 26. July brings Athens’ Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium on July 16 and 17, then Buffalo’s Highmark Stadium on July 23 and 24. Columbus’ Ohio Stadium is scheduled August 6 and 7, followed by Arlington’s AT&T Stadium August 13 and 14. [2]

The last two dates are August 27 and 28 at the new Nissan Stadium in Nashville. The venue’s own announcement confirms HARDY for Friday and Brooks & Dunn for Saturday, alongside Swindell and Lefty both nights. For Tennessee fans, the finale provides a home-state conclusion with two distinct bills, rather than an identical pair of shows that can be treated interchangeably. [3]

Gillette Stadium separately confirms its June dates, while AT&T Stadium has published a listing for the August 14 show. Those venue pages matter because they are the places where local event details can be checked as the concerts approach. A tour announcement establishes the overall plan; individual stadium information supplies the practical details for the specific night a fan chooses to attend. [4][5]

The routing also invites a useful distinction between attending nearby and traveling for a particular bill. A different support act may be a compelling reason to choose Saturday over Friday. Traveling to another city, however, adds a separate set of decisions about transport, lodging and time away. Comparing the actual date and performers first makes it easier to decide whether the additional trip serves the experience someone wants.

How the ticket sales work

The public on-sale begins November 20 at 10 a.m. local time. The official tour FAQ places the artist presale across November 17 through 19, with the precise start time varying by show. Registration remains available through November 19 at 10 p.m. Eastern. Fans should use the listing for their chosen date rather than assume every city opens at the same moment. [3][6]

The FAQ also explains that a presale code is linked to the city selected during registration. A fan considering multiple cities needs the appropriate registration for each. It permits up to six tickets per show through a code, while making clear that registration does not guarantee the ability to purchase. Availability remains a separate step after a person has joined the presale process. [6]

These distinctions can prevent unnecessary confusion in a group purchase. One person may be organizing the tickets while others are comparing travel or deciding between nights. Agreeing on a city, a date and the number of seats before the sale begins makes the decision concrete. It also avoids treating an early-access code as a reservation that has already secured the group a place in the stadium.

For Nashville, the stadium lists the public sale at 10 a.m. Central on November 20. That is the relevant local clock for the closing shows. A person in another time zone should convert the venue’s listed time before setting a reminder, especially when comparing several markets. The current schedule gives fans enough advance notice to make that comparison before the sales begin. [3]

A bill that changes from night to night

When comparing the two nights, a group can weigh the whole evening rather than only the headliner. One person may be particularly interested in a supporting act, while another needs a date that fits a work schedule. Putting those preferences alongside the confirmed bill makes the choice easier to discuss before seats become available, when a purchase decision may need to happen quickly.

That arrangement can broaden the appeal of a stadium stop without requiring someone to attend both performances. A fan might value a particular supporting artist as much as a specific seat location. Another may prefer whichever night fits work or family plans. Neither choice requires predicting a setlist that has not been announced. The confirmed performers and dates already provide a meaningful basis for choosing.

The announcement also mentions limited VIP and travel packages. Those are optional products with their own inclusions, rather than a promise that every ticket carries the same extras. Fans comparing packages can look at what is actually included and what they would otherwise arrange independently. The presence of a hotel or merchandise item in one offering should not be assumed to describe every available package. [5]

The foundation connection

Ticket sales also connect the tour with the Morgan Wallen Foundation. On its own website, the foundation describes its work as expanding youth opportunities in sports and music and helping communities during crises. Its stated activities include access to equipment, instruments and programs, alongside practical community assistance. Those are the organization’s own descriptions of its mission. [7]

The foundation’s history page supplies background on how that work developed. It says the organization began in 2021 and describes projects supporting sports facilities and music programs. That context helps explain the connection to ticket sales without turning the concert announcement into a claim that any particular 2027 show will fund a specific local project. No such allocation is established by the tour routing. [8]

For fans interested primarily in the music, the immediate development is still the set of newly available dates. The announcement does not provide a final setlist or guarantee a particular staging configuration. Those details can be reported when the tour releases them. For now, the useful confirmed information is the seven-city route, the supporting artists assigned to each night, and the path from registration to ticket purchase.

Last Time I Checked gives concertgoers several months to choose an outing, beginning in Florida and finishing with a Tennessee finale. The next concrete milestone comes much sooner: next week’s presales and November 20 public sale. Fans can use the official tour and stadium pages to settle the date they want, then check the corresponding local ticket information before making their plans final.

References

[1] Morgan Wallen Announces 2027 Last Time I Checked Tour — Big Loud, November 12 2026

[2] Last Time I Checked Tour 2027 — official AEG tour schedule, accessed November 13 2026

[3] Morgan Wallen August 27 and 28 2027 — Nissan Stadium, event listing accessed November 13 2026

[4] Morgan Wallen Last Time I Checked Tour — Gillette Stadium, event listing accessed November 13 2026

[5] Morgan Wallen Last Time I Checked Tour 2027 — AT and T Stadium, August 14 listing accessed November 13 2026

[6] Last Time I Checked Tour Frequently Asked Questions — AEG Presents, accessed November 13 2026

[7] Morgan Wallen Foundation — official mission page, accessed November 13 2026

[8] Our Story — Morgan Wallen Foundation, accessed November 13 2026