Morbius Will Not Release In Russia Due To Ukraine Invasion – Disney And Warner Bros Pull Films As Well!

Morbius is coming out on April 1st, finally! That is if it doesn’t get delayed again, and we’re hoping it’s not! Most of the world will be enjoying Morbius and watching Jared Leto rip some throats out as the titular vampire. You know which country won’t be enjoying Morbius? Russia. Do you want to know why? Because they invaded Ukraine and Sony is taking matters into their own hand. They’re just one of several filmmakers that have decided to not show their films in Russia for the time being. That’s right, vampire lovers, for the time being, Sony Pictures will not show any of their pictures in Russia.

Someone from Sony Pictures made the announcement on Monday Night. Here’s exactly what they had to say.

“Given the ongoing military action in Ukraine and the resulting uncertainty and humanitarian crisis unfolding in that region, we will be pausing our planned theatrical releases in Russia, including the upcoming release of Morbius. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those who have been impacted and hope this crisis will be resolved quickly.”

If you think Sony Pictures are the only ones you’d be wrong. Warner Bros is participating as well, and they’ve decided to not release The Batman in Russia, which is scheduled to release in just a few days, here. That’s pretty brutal too since The Batman has been met with widespread critical praise. A lot of outlets are giving the movie a 10/10, or a similar rating. Last I checked the film was even sitting at a 94% on Rotten Tomatoes, which is incredibly impressive. Too bad Russia will have to miss out on it. Disney won’t be releasing films in Russia for the foreseeable future either.

“Given the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine and the tragic humanitarian crisis, we are pausing the release of theatrical films in Russia, including the upcoming Turning Red from Pixar,” Disney said at some point on Monday, when they made their announcement. “We will make future business decisions based on the evolving situation. In the meantime, given the scale of the emerging refugee crisis, we are working with our NGO partners to provide urgent aid and other humanitarian assistance to refugees.”