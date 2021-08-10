Morbius: Director Spoils Venom’s Involvement! Or Did He!? Is Venom In Morbius?

The Morbius director may have given a pretty huge spoiler for the upcoming Morbius film! We’re sure it was a complete accident unless everything is not as it seemed. What are we talking about? Well, Daniel Espinosa, the director of Morbius, seemingly let slip that Venom is going to make an appearance! Is Venom in Morbius? We’re not 100% sure, but it certainly would be cool.

The director recently spoke with Moviezine, where he said, “It usually feels strange before the day begins, when you look at the schedule and stand on the set yourself. When you walk around there, the recording looks just like a Swedish production, but then when you look at the schedule and read names like Michael Keaton, Jared Leto, Tom Hardy, then it feels cool and very exciting. But once you start working, it’s exactly the same thing. An actor wants a director and actors want to be directed.”

This was translated from Swedish, I believe. So there is room for error, though not with the name but potentially with the context. We’re not even sure he was referring to his own schedule, he might just be talking in general. Keaton and Leto are confirmed but this is the first we’ve heard of Hardy – outside of speculation. His name might have just been brought up since he is, technically, part of the Sony universe of Spider-Man films.

Since they are in the same universe, theoretically, that means it isn’t impossible to imagine the two crossing over. Even if Venom does make an appearance in Morbius that doesn’t mean he has a big role. Keep in mind this could just be for a simple cameo, too! That would be cool as well, though.

We’ll have to wait to see if Venom is in Morbius, but that would be cool! We should also note that Sony has hinted that Spider-Man: No Way Home will tie the two universes together. This could mean both Venom and Morbius could end up in the MCU as early as this December.

Morbius should be coming to theatres this January!