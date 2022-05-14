‘Moon Knight’ Writer Explains How the Suit Generates Its Weapons

Moon Knight is a superhero who fights crime in the guise of the moon. His suit gives him superhuman strength and the ability to quickly shrug off fatal wounds, but perhaps the most interesting feature is his Batarang-like crescent moon projectiles, which he pulls from his chest and hurls at evildoers.

Some, on the other hand, have asked where these crescent moons originate in the first place. Marc Spector doesn’t appear to be a metalworker or have access to tools and we never see him collecting them after battle.

Fortunately, when the question was brought up during a conversation with ComicBook.com, Moon Knight writer Jeremy Slater was prepared with the appropriate response… sort of.

“Yeah, I think it’s all supernatural, just sort of magic, because the entire costume is sort of the manifestation of Khonshu powers. So my thinking is that he probably has a way to replenish those crescents, that he doesn’t have to jog across the battlefield after everyone’s unconscious and collect all of his little blades and toys. But it’s also the sort of thing that you try to just gloss over as a writer because once you have to explain that stuff, that’s when you’re way in the weeds.”

So, in a nutshell, don’t overthink it. This also applies to Mr. Knight’s escrima sticks, which he produces from seemingly nowhere out of his back.

While Moon Knight‘s first season fades into the rearview mirror, fans are eagerly awaiting a return for Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and the third personality Jake Lockley. At the moment, Marvel Studios is being silent, but you can expect them to address the dangling loose end of Jake and Khonshu’s clever loophole eventually.

It’s too early to tell whether they’ll appear in a second season, work together as the Midnight Sons, or make another cameo appearance in another hero’s tale (Blade?), but everyone is confident that we need more of Oscar Isaac in the MCU as soon as possible.

Moon Knight is now streaming on Disney Plus