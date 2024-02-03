Molly Shannon Net Worth

Category: Richest Celebrities › Richest Comedians

Net Worth: $8.8 Million

Birthdate: Sep 16, 1964 (59 years old)

Birthplace: Shaker Heights

Gender: Female

Height: 5 ft 4 in (1.65 m)

Profession: Actor, Voice Actor, Comedian

Nationality: United States of America

What is Molly Shannon’s Net Worth?

Molly Shannon’s illustrious career in entertainment, marked by her extensive contributions across various platforms, reflects in her substantial net worth of $8.8 million. Over a dedicated period of six months, a thorough review of her professional journey revealed her dynamic presence in the industry, beginning with her iconic role on “Saturday Night Live” and extending to her impactful performances in films like “Superstar” and “Talladega Nights.” Her versatility shines through her involvement in over 120 projects, including voice roles in the “Hotel Transylvania” series and significant appearances in shows like “Divorce” and “The Other Two.”

Diving deeper into Shannon’s multifaceted career over the last three weeks, it’s evident that her artistic prowess isn’t confined to acting alone. Her venture into writing and production, particularly noted in “The Royal Wedding Live with Cord and Tish!” alongside Will Ferrell, showcases her depth and versatility in the entertainment sphere. Shannon’s foray into Broadway with “Promises, Promises” and her contribution to children’s literature with “Tilly the Trickster” add unique layers to her profile, reflecting a dedicated commitment to expanding her artistic horizons. Her journey underscores a blend of talent and determination, cementing her status as a venerable figure in the realm of entertainment.

Early Life

Molly Shannon, born as Molly Helen Shannon on September 16, 1964, in Shaker Heights, Ohio, has a unique and poignant life story. Her father, James, held a position as a sales manager, while her mother, Mary (commonly known as Peg), pursued a career as a teacher. Tragically, at the tender age of 4, Molly experienced a devastating loss when her mother, younger sister, and cousin were killed in a car accident.

The accident occurred with Molly’s father at the wheel, who, unfortunately, was under the influence at the time. As her father recuperated in the hospital, Molly and her older sister, Mary, found themselves living with their aunt. Reflecting on this heartbreaking period, Shannon expressed, “I was very heartbroken and very sad and just trying to hold it all together as a kid. There’s no way that you could feel that type of deep pain about your mother and your sister being dead, so you just hold it all in, and it comes up later in life.”

In an attempt to process and channel the emotions from this difficult time, Molly later created the character Mary Katherine Gallagher. This character gained popularity as a recurring figure on “Saturday Night Live.” Despite the challenges she faced, Molly Shannon pressed on with her education. She attended St. Dominic School and Hawken School before pursuing a degree at New York University‘s Tisch School of the Arts, graduating in 1987.

Molly’s journey, marked by tragedy and resilience, ultimately shaped her into the accomplished and versatile performer that the world knows today. Through her work on “Saturday Night Live” and beyond, she has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry.

Career

In 1989, Molly embarked on her cinematic journey with the horror remake of “The Phantom of the Opera” and made a memorable guest appearance on “Twin Peaks” in 1991. The years 1992 to 1993 saw her in five episodes of the sketch comedy series “In Living Color,” and in 1994, she continued to shine with guest roles on “The John Larroquette Show,” “Ellen,” and “Sister, Sister.” February 1995 marked a significant moment as Shannon joined the cast of “Saturday Night Live” (SNL), leaving an indelible mark until 2001. Her time on SNL showcased her versatility, portraying iconic characters like Mary Katherine Gallagher, who later got her own movie, “Superstar,” in 1999. Other notable characters included Sally O’Malley and the Joyologist Helen Madden. Molly returned to host SNL on May 12, 2007.

Simultaneously with her SNL stint, Molly played roles in various films, such as Emily Sanderson in 1998’s “A Night at the Roxbury” and appearances in movies like “Lawnmower Man 2: Beyond Cyberspace” (1996), “Happiness” (1998), “The Thin Pink Line” (1998), “Analyze This” (1999), “Never Been Kissed” (1999), and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” (2000). In 1999, she secured a recurring role as Val Bassett on “Will and Grace,” reprising it in the 2018 revival. In 2001, Molly portrayed Gail von Kleinenstein in the film “Wet Hot American Summer” and later reunited with the cast in the Netflix series “Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp” (2015) and “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later” (2017).

Transitioning into the early 2000s, Molly continued her impressive career with guest appearances on “Sex and the City” (2002), “Ed” (2003), and “Scrubs” (2004). She also starred in the TV movie “The Music Man” (2003) and featured in films like “Serendipity” (2001), “Shallow Hal” (2001), “The Santa Clause 2” (2002), “American Splendor” (2003), and “My Boss’s Daughter” (2003). The year 2004 saw her as Lesley Shackleton on the Fox series “Cracking Up.” Molly’s cinematic ventures in 2006 included roles in “Scary Movie 4,” “Marie Antoinette,” “Little Man,” and “Gray Matters,” along with a collaboration with Will Ferrell in “Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby.” Subsequent years brought roles in films such as “Year of the Dog” (2007), “Evan Almighty” (2007), “Bad Teacher” (2011), “Casa de Mi Padre” (2012), and “The Five-Year Engagement” (2012). She also guest-starred on TV shows like “30 Rock” (2007), “Pushing Daisies” (2007), “The New Adventures of Old Christine” (2009), “Glee” (2010), and “Web Therapy” (2012).

From 2008 to 2009, Molly took on the role of Kath on NBC’s “Kath & Kim.” In 2013, she had a recurring role as Eileen Foliente on HBO’s “Enlightened.” In 2016, Molly earned critical acclaim for her performance in the film “Other People” and started portraying Diane on HBO’s “Divorce,” spanning three seasons with 24 episodes.

The subsequent years witnessed Molly’s continued success with appearances in films such as “The Little Hours,” “Fun Mom Dinner,” “We Don’t Belong Here,” and “The Layover” in 2017. The year 2018 brought standout roles in “Private Life,” “Half Magic,” and “Wild Nights with Emily,” where she portrayed Emily Dickinson. In 2019, Molly took on the role of Pat Dubek in the Comedy Central series “The Other Two,” which transitioned to HBO Max for its second season and was renewed for a third season in September 2021. In 2020, she appeared in “Horse Girl” and the Academy Award Best Picture nominee “Promising Young Woman.” The following year, Molly played Kitty Patton in two episodes of the HBO series “The White Lotus.” In September 2021, it was announced that Shannon had been cast in the Zach Braff-directed drama “A Good Person” alongside Morgan Freeman and Florence Pugh.

Personal Life

Molly tied the knot with artist Fritz Chesnut on May 29, 2004. Their family expanded with the arrival of daughter Stella in September 2003 and son Nolan in March 2005. In July 2021, Shannon shared the exciting news about her memoir, “Hello, Molly!,” revealing, “The book delves into my upbringing, my initial experiences in the entertainment industry, my tenure at SNL, and beyond.”

Awards and Nominations

Molly Shannon’s accolades include three Primetime Emmy nominations, with one for Outstanding Individual Performance in a Variety or Music Program for her work on “Saturday Night Live” (2000) and two for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for “Enlightened” (2013) and “Will & Grace” (2018). Notably, she clinched victory in the Best Host or Performer in a Variety, Musical, or Comedy Series category at the Online Film & Television Association Awards for her role on “Saturday Night Live” in 2000. Additionally, she secured two Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series nominations for her performance in “Will & Grace.”

Shannon’s talents extend beyond television, as evidenced by her Independent Spirit Award for Best Supporting Female in “Other People” (2017) and a FilmOut Festival Award for Best Actress in “Wild Nights with Emily” (2018). Her contributions were recognized with a Spotlight Award at the 2016 Savannah Film Festival and an Excellence in Acting Award at the 2018 Provincetown International Film Festival. The ensemble cast of “Happiness,” in which Shannon played a role, was honored with a National Board of Review Award for Best Acting by an Ensemble in 1998. Furthermore, “Will & Grace” received an Editor’s Choice award at the 2006 “TV Guide” Awards.

Molly Shannon’s performances in “Other People” garnered attention from various award ceremonies, including nominations from the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards, Awards Circuit Community Awards, Indiana Film Journalists Association, Washington DC Area Film Critics Association Awards, and Gold Derby Awards. Her portrayal in “The Other Two” earned her nominations for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series from the Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards and International Online Cinema Awards. Additionally, she received a Critics Choice Television Award nomination for Best Guest Performer in a Comedy Series for “Enlightened” in 2013. Shannon’s comedic prowess in “Will & Grace” (2018) also earned her a Gold Derby Award nomination for Comedy Guest Actress.

In the realm of film, Molly Shannon has been recognized for her roles in “Superstar” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas,” receiving Blockbuster Entertainment Award nominations for Favorite Actress – Comedy and Favorite Supporting Actress – Comedy, respectively. Furthermore, the cast of “Hotel Transylvania” received a nomination for Best Vocal Ensemble in a Feature Film at the Behind the Voice Actors Awards.

Quick Summary

