‘Mission: Impossible’ Director Says Tom Cruise Shared the ‘Weirdest’ Story about Himself

Even Tom Cruise himself can’t believe some of the rumors that circulate about him. In a recent interview with the Times of London, Chris McQuarrie, director of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1,” shared that Cruise has heard some wild stories about himself but is always ready to debunk them.

When McQuarrie asked Cruise about the weirdest story he had heard, the actor laughed and mentioned the myth that people on set were not allowed to make eye contact with him. It’s clear that Cruise takes these rumors in stride and doesn’t let them affect his work.

Cruise and McQuarrie have enjoyed a close working relationship for nearly 20 years, starting with their collaboration on “Valkyrie” in 2008. Since then, McQuarrie has directed Cruise in the last three “Mission: Impossible” films and served as a producer on “Top Gun: Maverick.”

Simon Pegg, who joined the “Mission: Impossible” franchise in 2006, echoed McQuarrie’s sentiments, dismissing the exaggerated stories surrounding Cruise. Pegg emphasized that Cruise is just a regular guy despite his status as an enigmatic film star. Pegg appreciates the normalcy and camaraderie he shares with Cruise.

Pegg also commended Cruise’s dedication to performing stunts, noting his willingness to push the boundaries and put his life at risk for the sake of authenticity. Cruise’s commitment to realism adds tension and excitement to the films.

Hayley Atwell, another cast member of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1,” praised Cruise’s down-to-earth nature and emphasized that he isn’t a snob. She admired his approach to making movies, highlighting his desire to create films that are inclusive and entertaining for all audiences. Atwell also debunked dating rumors between herself and Cruise, mentioning that he reassured her about staying true to herself and not worrying about what others think.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1” hits theaters on July 12, showcasing the continued collaboration between Cruise, McQuarrie, and the talented cast.