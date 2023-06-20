FanFest

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One First Critic Reactions Posted Online

Published on June 20th, 2023 | Updated on June 20th, 2023 | By FanFest

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is a Phenomenal Thrill Ride

The long-awaited Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One had its world premiere in Rome on Monday evening, and early reactions are calling it a “phenomenal” and “exhilarating” thrill ride.

The film, which heads to theaters on July 12th, sees Tom Cruise return as Ethan Hunt, and he is joined by a star-studded cast that includes Hayley Atwell, Pom Klementieff, and Esai Morales.

Early reactions to the film have been overwhelmingly positive, with many critics praising the film’s action sequences, humor, and emotional depth.

“Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is the best Mission: Impossible movie yet,” Collider‘s Steven Weintraub wrote. “It’s an exhilarating thrill ride that is both funny and emotional. Tom Cruise is at his best, and the supporting cast is excellent.”

“Hayley Atwell steals every scene she’s in,” Variety‘s Peter Debruge wrote. “She’s a welcome addition to the franchise, and her chemistry with Cruise is off the charts.”

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is the beginning of the end for the Mission: Impossible franchise, and it looks like it’s going out with a bang. The film is set to wrap up with Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two, which is scheduled to be released in 2024.

If you’re a fan of the Mission: Impossible franchise, or if you’re just looking for a great action movie, then you won’t want to miss Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One. It’s sure to be one of the biggest films of the summer.

