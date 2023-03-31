Miranda Lambert is Open to the Idea of Making an Appearance in ‘Yellowstone’ if She Can Portray One Character

Miranda Lambert wouldn’t confirm if she’d appear in “Yellowstone,” but said that, should the opportunity arise, it would be most fitting for her to play herself.

When Entertainment Tonight asked Lambert about becoming an actress, she responded by saying it was not her favorite thing but that if she could play herself, that would be much easier. This wasn’t the first time Lambert had stepped in front of a camera either; back in 2012, she appeared on Law & Order: Special Victims Unit as an actress—a show which happens to be one of her favorites.

“I’ve done one thing, and it was probably the one,” she said of her portrayal on the detective show. “I’m not saying I won’t ever do it again.”

Rachel Smith made the observation that Lambert has already had an indirect appearance in the show. On the cowboy bunkhouse door, a poster of Lambert posing on her 2009 album cover “Revolution” is prominently displayed.

“My baby posters. I was like 19 in that picture,” the “If I Were a Cowboy” singer laughed.

Joining the cast of “Yellowstone,” Lambert would be surrounded by an incredible group of actors. Ryan Bingham is a mainstay on the show, while Lainey Wilson has been featured in recurring roles. The prequel to this series, “1883” stars country music superstars Faith Hill and her husband Tim McGraw!

Keanu Reeves has expressed an enthusiastic interest in showing up on the program.

“I’d love to do a western,” the “John Wick” actor told ET Canada in a recent interview.

Recently, Lambert chatted with “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan to discuss potential placements of her songs on the show.

“I actually was at a thing in Texas,” she said. “Taylor Sheridan got a Texas Medal of Arts, and I did as well. So we got to talk about, you know, this lifestyle. … I was pushing my songs for the show. I was like, ‘I have some tunes, man, here they are!'”