Millie Bobby Brown Believes That ‘Stranger Things 4′ Has All of the Answers That Fans are Looking For

With Netflix‘s streaming service reportedly losing subscribers, die-hard fans of the Stranger Things have stuck around despite having been deprived of new material for what feels like an eternity. With less than two weeks to go until the series returns, viewership records are expected to be shattered when the day arrives.

In the three years since its last season, Netflix’s Stranger Things has maintained its place as the streaming service’s crown jewel in the genre, even with significant competitors like The Witcher, Squid Game, and Bridgerton entering the cultural conversation.

The third season finale left several doors open and many questions unanswered, but star Millie Bobby Brown told The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon that we shouldn’t worry about any narrative stones remaining unturned.

“The main part, and the slogan of this storyline, is it’s the beginning of the end. We really have to dig deep into [Eleven’s] beginning and how she became who she is with the people around her, and how to gain that autonomy and become this woman on her own. So this storyline this season really digs into that. Definitely lots of answers — lots of crying, lots of laughing.”

Everyone is ready to binge-watch the first volume of Stranger Things 4 in a single sitting, with the opening episode landing on May 27 before the main half debuts five weeks later on July 1.