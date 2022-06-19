Mike Tyson has Something to Say About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap

Published on June 19th, 2022 | Updated on June 19th, 2022 | By FanFest

Almost every person who is in the public eye has given their opinion on Will Smith‘s slap on Chris Rock at the Oscars. Mike Tyson is just the latest to have shared their opinion.

When asked about it on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the former heavyweight champion said that he wasn’t too shocked by the incident.

“That was interesting,” he said.

“I don’t know, if he [Will Smith] felt it was necessary to do it, if he’s not shocked, I’m not shocked.”

Kimmel then talked about the recent altercation between Tyson and a passenger. The passenger had been bothering Tyson for a picture, and Mike responded by punching him.

“I was wrong, it should never have happened. I got back into my primitive child state,” he said.

“I was just irritated, high and pissed off.”

Watch the entire interview below!