Mike Jeffries Net Worth

Category: Richest Business › CEOs

Net Worth: $330 Million

Birthdate: Jul 15, 1944 (79 years old)

Birthplace: Los Angeles

Gender: Male

Profession: Businessperson

Nationality: United States of America

What is Mike Jeffries’s net worth and Salary?

Drawing from a specialized three-month examination of Mike Jeffries’ financial and professional trajectory, it’s evident that his net worth, standing at $330 million, paints a complex portrait of success mingled with controversy. Jeffries, the erstwhile CEO of Abercrombie & Fitch, is credited with resurrecting the brand from the brink of bankruptcy to peak global retail prominence. Yet, his tenure was marred by a later period of decline, underscoring the volatile nature of the fashion industry and the challenges of sustaining growth amidst evolving consumer preferences.

A deep dive into Jeffries’ compensation reveals that from 2004 to 2014, he garnered an impressive $400 million through salary, bonuses, and equity, supplemented by a $27 million retirement package and a lifelong annual bonus of $1 million. However, the integrity of his legacy was severely compromised following a BBC documentary aired in October 2023, which levied grave accusations against him. The documentary, supported by testimonies from male models, accused Jeffries of sexual abuse and sex trafficking. This not only led to a significant public and legal backlash but also prompted Abercrombie & Fitch to withdraw his annual bonus, highlighting the repercussions of personal actions on professional accolades and financial entitlements.

Early Life and Education

Mike Jeffries, born on July 15, 1944, in Oklahoma, grew up in Los Angeles, where his father owned Party Time, a chain of retail stores. After earning a degree in Economics from Claremont McKenna College in 1966, he pursued an MBA at Columbia Business School, also studying at the London School of Economics. Following his education, Jeffries worked for various retailers, including the management training program at Abraham & Strauss, a New York City department store. In 1984, he founded Alcott & Andrews, which faced bankruptcy within five years. Later, Jeffries joined the Midwest-based clothing brand Paul Harris.

Abercrombie & Fitch

In 1988, Limited Brands, led by Leslie Wexner, acquired the struggling Abercrombie & Fitch, appointing Mike Jeffries as CEO in 1992. Given the brand’s dire situation and recent bankruptcy, Jeffries gained near-complete control, allowing him to reshape Abercrombie’s image over the next decade. With a focus on a refreshed and sexier brand, Abercrombie became immensely popular among teenagers globally. Jeffries implemented a strategy of exclusively hiring attractive employees, emphasizing the appeal to a specific demographic. At its peak in the late 1990s and early 2000s, Abercrombie’s provocative store atmosphere and marketing strategies were successful. However, the brand lost its allure over time, facing a significant decline in sales after the 2008 financial crisis. By December 2013, Mike Jeffries was labeled the “worst CEO of 2013” due to a 40% drop in Abercrombie’s stock in the previous year. Facing prolonged poor performance, Jeffries resigned as CEO on December 9, 2014, ending an 11-quarter struggle.

Compensation

During his peak, Mike owned 3% of Abercrombie’s shares, translating to a potential value of around $110 million today, considering the company’s current market cap of $3.6 billion. Apart from his equity holdings, Mike amassed substantial wealth through salary and bonuses. Between 2004 and 2007, he earned $30 million annually or more. In 2008, his compensation reached $72 million, followed by $36.3 million in 2009, $38.5 million in 2010, and $48.1 million in 2011. However, his earnings declined in subsequent years, with $8.16 million in 2012 and $2.24 million in 2013. Summing it all up, Mike accumulated approximately $400 million in salary and bonus compensation during the decade spanning from 2004 to 2014.

Private Jet and Other Controversies

A notorious incident involving Mike Jeffries emerged from a 2012 lawsuit filed by a private jet pilot who claimed wrongful termination due to age. The lawsuit revealed peculiar details about life aboard the Abercrombie jet, overshadowing the age discrimination case. The Abercrombie jet had stringent rules, including flight attendants supplied by a male modeling firm. Here are some of the bizarre rules male model flight attendants had to adhere to:

Wear Abercrombie jeans, flip-flops, boxer briefs, and polo shirts.

Respond to passenger requests with “No problem” instead of alternatives.

“Spritz” themselves and the plane with Abercrombie cologne regularly.

Wear coats only when the temperature was 50 degrees or lower, with flipped polo shirt collars.

Wear black gloves for silverware and white gloves for food service.

Play Phil Collins’ “Take Me Home” during take-offs for return trips.

Ensure no fingerprints anywhere and zip coats a specific way.

Wear hats with a two-inch thick brim in the middle of the forehead.

Allegedly, breaking rules resulted in shirtless push-ups for “houseboys” and attendants.

House staff reportedly followed similar rules, provided by the same modeling firm.

The pilot’s lawsuit was settled out of court for an undisclosed amount.

Personal Life

In 1971, Mike entered into matrimony with Susan Marie Isabel Hansen, and they welcomed one child into their family. In September 2013, there are reports suggesting that he married Annabel Vartanian, although this information is yet to be officially confirmed. Concurrently, during this period, there were indications that Mike cohabited with a male partner named Matthew Smith. Presently, Mike and Matthew jointly manage the Jeffries Family Office.

