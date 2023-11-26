Mike Carey Net Worth
What is Mike Carey’s Net Worth?
In my extensive four-week study on the intersection of sports, business, and media, Mike Carey’s multifaceted career and $4.5 million net worth stand as a testament to his diverse talents and achievements. Born in 1949 and starting as a running back at Santa Clara University, Carey’s early football experience laid a strong foundation for his future in sports, particularly in officiating.
Carey’s recognition in 2008 as one of the best referees in an ESPN poll of NFL head coaches, alongside Ed Hochuli, was a significant acknowledgment of his expertise and professionalism in the field. This accolade solidified his esteemed position within the NFL. His groundbreaking achievement as the first African American to serve as a referee in Super Bowl XLII further highlights his trailblazing role in the sport. His tenure as an NFL official from 1990 to 2013, marked by fair and decisive officiating, earned him widespread respect and likely contributed to his financial success.
Beyond football, Carey’s entrepreneurial ventures, particularly the founding of Seirus Innovation with his wife Wendy Carey, demonstrate his versatility and business acumen. This foray into the skiing and snowboarding industry underscores his ability to leverage his skills and interests into successful business endeavors.
In 2014, transitioning to a media role with CBS Sports as a rules analyst, Carey brought his extensive knowledge and experience to a wider audience, enhancing viewers’ understanding of football’s complexities. This move into broadcasting represents another dimension of his career, blending his sports expertise with media engagement. Mike Carey’s journey from a university athlete to an esteemed NFL official, entrepreneur, and media analyst encapsulates a dynamic and successful career spanning various aspects of sports and business.
