Mid-Credits Scenes Will Be Important Leading Up to the Two-Part Marvel “Avengers” Extravaganza in 2025

While releasing Infinity War and Endgame a year apart generated almost $5 billion at the box office for Marvel Studios, the cinematic universe’s largest cinematic event thus far will be overshadowed by the big conclusion to the Multiverse Saga. Earth’s Mightiest Heroes will reunite twice in six months, first with Avengers: The Kang Dynasty coming on May 2, with Avengers: Secret Wars landing on November 7.

The next three years will be jam-packed with Marvel Studios’ best and brightest heroes facing off against the near-omnipotent menace of Jonathan Majors‘ Kang the Conqueror in two massive-scale multiversal spectaculars, but the Hall H announcements have also left Kevin Feige and his crew with a lot of narrative, storytelling, and world-building ground to cover in the next three years.

All that is known so far about Phase Four is how we’ll get from here to Secret Wars, but the company’s chief creative officer told ComicBook that everything will be revealed soon:

“The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that’s not worth it. So they are always fun for us. We don’t want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won’t. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won’t.

I think it’s just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we’ve been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it’s you’re on the express train to the finale, also when it’s fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were.”

He doesn’t typically reveal much, but he does say a lot without actually providing any details, as usual for Feige. However, he hasn’t given us any cause to trust his methods in the last 14 years and counting.