Michelle Rodriguez Claims That Shooting On Greenscreen “Sucks Balls”

Throughout her career, Michelle Rodriguez has appeared in many big-budget blockbusters, effects-driven adventures, and hard-hitting action films. It’s difficult to immediately think of many Hollywood actresses who have starred in so many major budget movies, special effects stories, or hard-hitting action pictures as Michelle Rodriguez.

After all, she’ll next be seen in Fast X as Letty Ortiz, her seventh major project, and her filmography also includes the first Resident Evil and fifth installment Retribution, S.W.A.T., BloodRayne, Avatar, Machete, its sequel Machete Kills , Battle: Los Angeles – Alita: Battle Angel, and the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons: Among Thieves.

That’s a pretty impressive resume, one that establishes Rodriguez as one of the world’s leading experts on green screens from a performative standpoint. Despite her vast experience, though, the ass-kicking action hero conceded to Digital Spy that she prefers working with real backdrops and physical effects over computer-generated imagery (CGI).

“After years and years of making these types of movies and technology growing the way that it does, shooting on a green screen with golf balls, sucks balls. So having like some real cool, you know, animatronics on set is really helpful. It just makes you really feel like you’re part of what’s going on. And you get to see the artists and do their thing. It’s beautiful. Really cool.”

Even though the Fast Saga is famous for including a lot of real explosions and on-camera stunts, Rodriguez will have to keep using golf balls on sticks because the 10th and 11th final chapters are filming back-to-back.

Check out the Dungeon and Dragons trailer below!