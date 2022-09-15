Michelle Branch And Patrick Carney Calling Off Divorce

At least for the time being, Michelle Branch and Patrick Carney have called off their divorce. According to TMZ‘s new legal papers, the two paused their divorce proceedings for at least six months while they attempt to reconcile. On Aug. 11, Branch announced her split from Carney, 42, and filed for divorce a few days later. On Aug. 11, Branch was arrested on suspicion of domestic assault but the charges were dismissed a few weeks later.

According to the divorce settlement, after at least six months have passed, Branch and Carney will decide whether or not to call off their marriage completely. The two may resume living together as they undergo marital therapy sessions, according to the papers. “irreconcilable differences” were cited by Branch as the cause of their breakup.

On Aug. 11, Branch told TMZ she and Carney were separating. “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family,” she said in a statement. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

On Aug. 25, Branch released a statement following her allegation that Carney had cheated, which she then deleted. Hours before the statement was made public, Branch was arrested at the couple’s residence in Nashville for a possible domestic dispute. According to reports, Branch confessed to slapping Carney in the case. She was detained and released on bail of $1,000 because she is breast-feeding their 6-month-old daughter, Willie Jacquet. TMZ reported on Aug 24 that Nashville prosecutors decided against pursuing the matter further.

Branch and Carney met in 2015, and the “All You Wanted” singer moved into Carney’s Nashville home two years later. They welcomed their son Rhys James in August 2018 and daughter Willie in February. They married in April 2019. Teddy Landau was Branch’s former spouse; they have a 17-year-old daughter named Owen Isabelle. On Friday, Branch will release her new album, The Trouble With Fever, on Republic Records (the label where she previously released All Your Fears). She began a tour to promote the record this week.

Branch’s squabble with Carney has been well-documented, including her adamant refusal to discuss it. The closest she came to expressing herself on the matter was on August 14th, the 21st anniversary of her album The Spirit Room, when she remarked that she was legally authorized to drink and listen to it now. “Oh man… I could tell this girl so much,’ exclaimed Branch, who posted vintage photos of herself alongside the message. ‘I’m overwhelmed by everyone’s support.’