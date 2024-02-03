Michel Chalhoub Net Worth

Category: Richest Business › Richest Billionaires

Net Worth: $1.87 Billion

Birthdate: Oct 9, 1931 – Jul 30, 2021 (89 years old)

Birthplace: Damascus, Syria

Profession: Businessman

Nationality: French

What is Michel Chalhoub and Family’s Net Worth?

Michel Chalhoub, a French billionaire, and his family boast a combined net worth of $1.87 billion. This latest addition to the global billionaires list has amassed his wealth primarily through the flourishing luxury goods industry in the Middle East. The roots of his family’s success can be traced back to Damascus, Syria, where in 1955, they established a company initially focused on selling just three French brands: Christofle, Baccarat, and Jean Patou. Over the years, this enterprise has evolved to encompass the distribution of a staggering 280 fashion and cosmetics lines throughout the region.

Among the illustrious brands offered by Chalhoub’s company are Chanel, Louis Vuitton, and Christian Louboutin, representing a curated selection of high-end products. Notably, what began as a modest venture has transformed into a comprehensive enterprise catering to the discerning tastes of consumers in the Middle East.

In 2011, the leadership baton was passed to Michel Chalhoub’s sons, Anthony and Patrick, who assumed the roles of co-CEOs. This transition marked a new chapter for the company, as the next generation took charge, steering the business towards continued success in the dynamic landscape of luxury goods in the Middle East.

