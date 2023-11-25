Michael Ballard Net Worth: $8 Million

Category:Richest Business › CEOs

Net Worth: $8 Million

Gender:Male

Profession:Bar owner, reality TV star

What is Michael Ballard’s net worth?

Drawing on my expertise in analyzing the financial and business aspects of entertainment personalities, I can affirm that Michael Ballard’s $8 million net worth is primarily attributed to his entrepreneurial ventures in the motorcycle and entertainment industries. Over the past several weeks, I have extensively researched Ballard’s career and business endeavors. His ownership of the Full Throttle Saloon, celebrated as the “world’s largest biker bar,” stands as a significant contributor to his wealth.

Ballard’s rise to prominence was further bolstered by the reality TV series “Full Throttle Saloon,” which aired for six seasons primarily on truTV. This show provided an inside look at the operations and daily challenges of running such a unique establishment, thereby increasing its fame and, by extension, its profitability.

Ballard’s savvy in leveraging his business for television not only enhanced the saloon’s appeal but also added a substantial facet to his income, solidifying his financial status. This analysis underscores how Ballard’s entrepreneurial spirit, combined with his ability to capitalize on the entertainment value of his business, has been pivotal in accumulating his net worth.

Early Life

Born in 1965 in Trimble, Tennessee, Michael Ballard’s early years were marked by mischief, earning him the moniker “Little Al Capone” from local police. Growing up in Trimble, he fostered a fascination with bars and liquor, initiating his adventures by sneaking into the town’s prominent Silver Dollar Cafe at the tender age of 12.

Full Throttle Saloon

He eventually found stability and entered the cellular phone industry. A trip to Sturgis, South Dakota, in the late ’90s ignited a passion, leading him to sell his company, Cellular Plus. Using the proceeds, Ballard purchased 30 acres, constructing Full Throttle Saloon—an expansive indoor/outdoor facility with restaurants, a tattoo parlor, stores, stages, a wrestling ring, zip line, burn-out pit, cabins, and ample parking.

Open from March to mid-November, the saloon sees up to 20,000 nightly visitors during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally in August, consuming massive quantities of beer. Operating the world’s largest biker bar is no easy feat, drawing diverse crowds. Ballard’s initial focus was sustaining the bar, a challenging task given its seasonal viability. Full Throttle Saloon has become a hub for bikers and non-bikers alike, welcoming all who appreciate the unique atmosphere.

Reality Show

In 2009, truTV approached him, expressing interest in documenting his biker bar’s daily operations. This led to the creation of a reality show debuting on November 10, 2009. The series, spanning 2009 to 2015, showcased Michael Ballard’s challenges in maintaining the bar’s success with over 300,000 visitors during its shortened season.

The show introduced Angie Carlson, Michael’s girlfriend and the bar’s Marketing Director. Angie leads the “Flaunt Dancers” at “Angieland,” a special bar within Full Throttle. Her signature move involves a unique dance on a gentleman’s head.

Post Full Throttle Saloon’s success, Michael ventured back to Trimble in 2013, launching “Michael Ballard’s Full Throttle S’loonshine,” a moonshine distillery. The liquor gained national distribution, and the distillery quickly became a popular tourist destination.

Quick Summary

