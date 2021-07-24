Michael B. Jordan might be making his own Black Superman project for HBO Max. That could be why he initially denied being in the J.J Abrams Superman project, which will also reportedly feature a black Superman. The rumours have really picked up steam over the last little while. Could we maybe hear something during the SDCC?

Originally, news broke on Henry Cavill‘s birthday about the black Superman project. This sent fans into something of an uproar and boy, oh boy were they pissed. They took to social media to support the Superman star. It got so bad he actually had to make a statement to tone it down, a little.

The internet forgives, but it never forgets. Here we are, a while later, and we may have not just one but two black Superman projects in the work. That is, if we’re to believe all the rumours that have been coming out surrounding the projects. Well, potential projects.

This news comes courtesy of Collider, who say that Jordan’s own company is currently writing a script for the film. The big difference between the two projects? J.J. Abrams is said to be working on a black Superman film that would still include Clark Kent as Superman. The Michael B. Jordan script is apparently going to feature the Val-Zod version of the Man of Steel.

Jordan previously told Collider, “I mean, I’m flattered that I keep coming up in conversation in these rumors to play characters like that. I mean, as you know, I’ve been rumored to play so many different characters over the years. I mean, at this point, it’s flattering, I’m humbled by it. And whoever ends up stepping into that role, it’s definitely one to look for,”

It’s crazy to think we might see two black Supermen instead of one. Regardless of what’s going on, I just hope the movies end up being freaking awesome! What do you guys think, though? Do you think Jordan is making his own black Superman project for HBO Max? Let us know in the comments!