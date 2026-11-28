Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 23 rebounds and Bam Adebayo scored 25 in New York on November 27. Other group results kept Miami out.

The Miami Heat beat the New York Knicks 108–105 at Madison Square Garden on November 27, ending New York’s six-game winning streak and its run as reigning NBA Cup champion. The Associated Press reported that Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and a career-high 23 rebounds, while Bam Adebayo scored 25. The result gave Miami a satisfying finish on the court. It was not enough to put the Heat into the knockout round once the other results in the group stage came in.

That outcome makes this game an especially clear illustration of the difference between winning a regular-season matchup and advancing in a tournament superimposed on the same schedule. Miami had to handle the Knicks’ comeback before it could think about what the rest of the bracket might look like. After the horn, other teams still had a say. The Heat’s team report described how point differential and the results in Toronto and Boston affected what happened next.

Heat at Knicks NBA Cup full game highlights. Video by NBA.

How Miami closed it out

The Heat’s report describes a New York rally that built gradually after Miami had led, followed by a back-and-forth finish. Adebayo made a hook in the paint, and Davion Mitchell hit a three after an Antetokounmpo pass out to him. New York tightened the margin at the free-throw line. Adebayo later made a turnaround jumper with Miami struggling to generate a clean look. Those possessions show the different kinds of score the Heat needed once a comfortable lead was gone.

There was also a decisive late play from Pelle Larsson. As described by Miami, Erik Spoelstra called an inbound play that produced a dunk. That mattered because it turned a designed possession into two points at a time when giving away the ball or leaving the result to free throws presented another sort of uncertainty. The Knicks still had a possession after it. Miami’s account makes clear that the dunk was a useful advantage in a finish the team had yet to complete.

New York’s rally and Miami’s response are more informative together than the final margin alone. A three-point result can represent many different games. Here the Heat had to use several parts of their lineup as New York found ways back. The 25 points from Adebayo and 22 from Antetokounmpo tell you who led the scoring. The help from Mitchell and Larsson shows how the options widened when the Knicks could devote attention to the two leading players.

Rebounds and possessions tell another part of the story

Twenty-three rebounds are a conspicuous number in an individual box score. In a game whose late possessions were scarce, the team that could finish a defensive trip or earn a second shot could afford to spend more time looking for a good chance. Miami’s report also recorded 13 steals and seven fewer turnovers than New York. Those details help explain how a game could stay within Miami’s reach even as its shooting cooled and the Knicks worked their way back into it.

Possession statistics have to be interpreted in context. A steal can come from aggressive pressure, a passing mistake or some combination of the two. A rebound ends the other side’s chance on one trip, but it does not guarantee the next one produces a score. The usefulness of this box score is that it shows Miami affecting the game outside its most obvious scoring plays. A team can win a narrow game by getting a few more opportunities to make imperfect decisions.

The Heat report also notes that both teams shot around 25 percent from three. That puts some of Adebayo’s late scoring inside the arc in perspective. A team trying to preserve an advantage in a game it has struggled to close can value a reasonably good chance at two points. A series of empty trips while looking for a better shot can let the opponent break up the rhythm and establish its own lead. In Miami’s account, the middle of the floor gave its bigger players somewhere to take the game late.

Miami’s ability to survive the finish matters independently of what it tells us about its long-term prospects. The team report identified several opportunities when the game swung on a shot or a decision to move the ball. Those are more specific things to study in the highlights than a conclusion that the winner simply wanted it more. Consecutive decisions can be made well even when earlier mistakes gave the opponent a way back.

The same point carries over to judging the bracket. A team’s tournament margin is built over multiple games. A final possession somewhere else can affect an earlier result without making the earlier game any less real. For fans following both competitions, Miami’s Friday is a clear reason to check the regular-season result and the completed Cup table separately.

Why the winner still went home from the Cup

Miami’s report puts its final group point differential at plus-28. Toronto got to plus-34 with its result against Brooklyn, and later developments left Boston in the wild-card position. The exact elimination sequence is easy to miss if a viewer stops looking at the rest of the evening once the Heat’s score becomes final. Group play outcomes depend on more than the result of the last match one team has to play.

The Knicks’ exit and Miami’s exit might sound like the same outcome. The game itself still reads differently for the two clubs. The Heat recorded a road win over an opponent that had won six in a row. New York came back from a deficit but did not finish the job. From the perspective of a regular-season game, those details carry forward. The Cup bracket follows the group-stage criteria and points teams toward the next round if they meet them.

That is what makes this result worth reading in two parts. Adebayo, Antetokounmpo and their teammates made enough plays to win a tight game at the Garden. Results elsewhere set the tournament consequences afterward. Miami can take the late execution and the road win from Friday while leaving the disappointment of elimination attached to the distinct rules and earlier games that made it possible.

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