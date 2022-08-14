Metallica’s James Hetfield Files for Divorce from Wife 25 Years of Marriage

After being together for over 20 years, Metallica frontman James Hetfield is divorcing his wife. According to TMZ, Hetfield filed divorce documents earlier this year to end his marriage to Francesca Hetfield. He did this to keep the divorce out of the headlines until now.

TMZ reports that the couple is still in touch and co-parenting their children, but they are getting a divorce. The metal frontman and wife met in 1992, close to when Hetfield was seriously injured by pyro on stage in Montreal. Hetfield married Francesca in 1997 and the couple has two daughters and a son together.

Hetfield has credited his wife with helping him get through difficult times, such as his anger management issues and addiction struggles. Consequence cites Hetfield’s 2016 appearance on Joe Rogan’s podcast and the rocker detailing his wife pushing him to rehab in 2000.

Metallica frontman James Hetfield and his wife of more than two decades are no more, TMZ has learned. https://t.co/Dmb1sG781X — TMZ (@TMZ) August 13, 2022

“My wife did the right thing, she kicked my ass right out of the house and that scared the s-t out of me. She said, ‘Hey, you’re not just going to the therapist now, and talking about this, you’ve got to go somewhere and sort this s-t out,’ so that’s what I did,” Hetfield said at the time. “What worked for me was seven weeks someplace, like basically tearing you down to bones, ripping your life apart, anything you thought about yourself or what it was, anything you thought you had, your family, your career, anything, gone. Strip you down to just, you’re born. Here’s how you were when you were born, you were okay, you were a good person, let’s get back to that again, then they slowly rebuild you.”

Hetfield relapsed in 2019 and entered rehab shortly after. This put Metallica’s planned tour of Australia on hold. The band is back to touring and playing together now, though the pandemic is also behind them a bit.

Recently, the band Metallica had some success after their song “Master of Puppets” was used in the Netflix show Stranger Things. This show has brought Metallica and Kate Bush together, as they both now have songs in the show. The Duff Brothers even sent Joe Quinn to meet the band at Lollapalooza so he could play guitar with them and ask them questions about the song.