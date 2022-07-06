Metallica Isn’t the Only Legendary Band Supporting ‘Stranger Things’

In the season four finale of ‘Stranger Things,’ Eddie Munson busted out Metallica‘s “Master of Puppets” on his trailer’s roof in the Upside Down. The band was pleased with their inclusion in the series, but they aren’t the only lords of metal to have Eddie’s back.

In the 1980s, Stranger Things has done an excellent job with its soundtrack, and with the inclusion of metalhead Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn), it’s no surprise that the climactic episode included a classic from the heavy metal archives. Not only was the band’s song used, but Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo’s own son, Tye Trujillo, actually provided background guitar tracks for the scene.

A third outfit from across the pond was also featured in a brief scene. After their cassette was shown in episode five, British heavyweights Iron Maiden promptly added their support, prompting the band’s official Twitter account to tweet, “We’re with you, Eddie!”

With the arrival of the tape, “Piece of Mind” (1983), the group rushed about in search of some music to free Nancy Wheeler from Vecna’s mind control, only to discover Eddie’s more intense preferences available. As a result, the line “This is music!” became rather humorous.

The inclusion of this specific cassette is also interesting because it includes the band’s iconic mascot, Eddie, and has become an important element of the group’s style. After Stranger Things reignited fans’ interest, Kate Bush and Metallica both received love from their followers on social media, which reintroduced a whole new generation to their music.