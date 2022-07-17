Metallica Follows Kate Bush to the Top of the Charts, Thanks to ‘Stranger Things’

With the legendary Metallica following where Kate Bush leads, it appears that the veteran rockers are on track to score their first UK album chart appearance in 40 years, owing yet again to the phenomenon of Stranger Things.

Some heavy metal fans are surprised to find that the band’s music is being played on the radio more often now. This is because their song was featured in a popular scene from a recent season finale. The song was played as someone fought off monsters in an alternate dimension.

The song has been streamed on Spotify more than 17 million times in recent weeks. It has also appeared in the UK and US Billboard charts for the first time since it was released in 1986.

On Tik Tok, there is a lot of interaction between musicians, actors, and fans. Recently, the band posted a video of themselves playing Master of Puppets while wearing T-shirts with the logo of Eddie’s Dungeons & Dragons society, the Hellfire Club. They captioned the post “Heard any cool songs lately?” with tags including #StrangerThings and #EddieMunson. The video has to date received more than 42m views.

Despite selling 125million albums in their 40-year career, Metallica is still happy with their new music. They recently posted on social media:

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include Master of Puppets in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away.”

The creators of Stranger Things, the Duffer brothers, recruited Metallica early on for a scene in the show. Metallica’s guitarist Kirk Hammett, bassist Robert Trujillo and Trujillo’s son Tye all recorded additional guitar tracks for the version of the song that appears in the show.