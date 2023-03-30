Melissa Joan Hart Heroically Aided Children in Evading the Devastating Nashville School Shooting

On Monday, Melissa Joan Hart courageously lent a hand to those fleeing the Covenant School shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.

Tuesday, the Nashville-based actress posted an emotional video on Instagram to explain her experience living with husband Mark Wilkerson and their three children.

“Hey, guys,” she began the video. “For those of you that know, I live in Nashville, and what’s been going on here today, um… my kids go to school right next to a school where there was a shooting today.”

Hart continued, “We moved here from Connecticut where we were in a school a little ways down from Sandy Hook, so this is our second experience with a school shooting with our kids being in close proximity.”

For almost two decades, Melissa Joan Hart and her husband have been visiting couples therapy regularly to ensure a lasting marriage.

Hart reassured her fans that she and her family were safe, but revealed that both she and her husband had encountered several survivors as they escaped the school.

“My husband and I were on our way to school for conferences,” she explained, “and luckily our kids weren’t in today, and we helped a class of kindergartners across a busy highway.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melissa Joan Hart (@melissajoanhart)

Beginning to tear up, she continued, “They were climbing out of the woods, trying to escape the shooter situation at their school. So we helped all these tiny little kids cross the road and get their teachers over there, we helped a mom reunite with her children….”

She appeared flustered for a moment before holding a hand up to her head and saying, “I just don’t know what to say anymore. It’s just, enough is enough.”

During the holidays, Melissa Joan Hart exemplifies how faith can be included in her family’s cherished traditions.

“Just pray,” she requested. “Just pray for the families.”

In the caption of her video, Hart explained why she made her post yesterday but kept referring to the shooting as happening “today.”

“Prayers today, Action tomorrow,” she wrote. “This was too raw to post yesterday but wanted you to hear this story.”

On Monday, tragedy struck The Covenant School in Nashville when 28-year-old Audrey Hale arrived brandishing three firearms and began shooting.

Six individuals perished by Hale’s hand – a substitute teacher, three nine-year-old students, the head of the school and a custodian.

In a matter of minutes after receiving the urgent 911 call, police officers rushed to campus and swiftly neutralized Hale.

To date, the impetus behind the shooting remains elusive; however, it has been established that Hale was previously enrolled at The Covenant School. Additionally, her parents informed investigators that she had received treatment for an emotional disorder.