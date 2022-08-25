Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are Bringing Netflix Production Crew to U.K. to Film their Lives

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are going back to the U.K. in September. They will visit different charities that they care about. The Daily Express reports that they will also be filming their Netflix documentary during this time.

Natalie Oliveri, a royal commenter, said that it is likely that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will bring a film crew with them on their upcoming visits to Germany and England. There are no restrictions on what they can film.

“Netflix cameras were reportedly banned from covering Prince Harry and Meghan’s visit during the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee in June,” Natalie says. “Crews were not given official accreditation for the four-day weekend and warned they would be ‘moved on’ if spotted near the royal events. Next month, though, is expected to be very different with no such rules being forced upon the Sussexes.”

Meghan and Harry will arrive in England on September 5 for the One Young World Summit. They will go to Germany for a quick trip to an event for the Invictus Games, and then they are expected back on September 8 to attend the WellChild Awards in London. As of now, they have “no plans” to see Prince William and Kate Middleton, even though they are staying close by in Windsor.

Netflix is releasing a documentary series about Harry and Meghan. It is supposed to come out at the same time as The Crown. There are a lot of things that need to be done before it comes out. Netflix wants to make sure that they are first to release it so that they don’t get scooped by Harry’s upcoming memoir.

“[Netflix executives] knew the book was coming out, which is why they wanted the series this year,” a source said. “They don’t want to hold off any longer.”