Megan Thee Stallion Twerks With She Hulk in the Newest Episode – Watch

On the most recent episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Megan Thee Stallion and her newly hired lawyer She-Hulk twerk together.

On Thursday, episode 3 of Disney+’s She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premiered, Megan Thee Stallion making a cameo appearance as herself. Jennifer Walters (played by Tatiana Maslany) aka She-Hulk is later hired by the Houston rhymer after she finds herself embroiled in a catfishing case. In the preview clip, Jen—as She-Hulk—shares a celebratory dance with the rapper which leads to twerking competition set to “Body”

“You are way more fun than my last lawyer,” claims Megan. She-Hulk responds, “I will kill for you Megan Thee Stallion.”

“Dial it back,” Megan quickly cautions.

Tatiana was eager to take her moneymaker for a spin with the Hot Girl Coach, according to TVLine.

Tatiana, the actress who plays Brianna on the show, was so excited that director Kat Coiro decided to add a dancing scene on the spot. “She’s the world’s biggest Megan Thee Stallion fan and we were like, ‘We’ve gotta give her something,’ so they threw together this dancing scene.” said Coiro.

And yes, that all Tatiana twerking her body.

Tatiana Maslany & Megan Thee Stallion behind the scenes of #SheHulk pic.twitter.com/fqNVXQJUws — Henning 💚 She-Hulk SPOILERS (@SestraHulk) September 3, 2022

“[It] was a dream come true.” she told TVLine.

“It was like one of my absolute top moments on set, of anything I’ve ever done,” she continued. “I was shaking and I was nervous, but then when the music started playing, it hit me that I’m in a Megan Thee Stallion music video!”